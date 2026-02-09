'Tom Brady, Alix Earle dating…': New Super Bowl video gets fans excited amid Gisele Bundchen rumors

In a video obtained by Deumoxi, Brady and Earle, whose back was facing the camera, could be seen dancing closely together at the star-studded bash on Saturday.

Tom Brady is already making headlines on Super Bowl day. The GOAT quarterback, seven-time Lombardi winner, was seen cozying up to TikTok and social media influencer Alix Earle at a party one day before the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in San Francisco on Sunday. This comes after a report stated that Brady is disturbed after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's secret marriage to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Tom Brady, Alix Earle dating? Brady's fans can't keep calm. Dating rumors have surfaced again, even after the 48-year-old QB-turned-expert dismissed them.

“A 23-year age gap and they appear to be dating,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Is Tom Brady off the market?” another one asked in the comment section of the video.

Neither Tom Brady nor Alix Earle has commented on the new video. The social media influencer is fresh off a break-up with Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios, while the former Patriots and Bucs star was linked to Irina Shayk shortly after his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady upset after Gisele Bundchen's marriage? RadarOnline.com reported that Brady was “shaken” when he learned of the ceremony. Shortly after the marriage became public, Brady shared an Instagram story describing himself as “forever young,” set to Logic’s 2017 song “1-800-273-8255.”

Because the track is closely tied to mental-health themes—including lines like "I feel like my life ain't mine" and "I don't wanna be alive"—the choice immediately alarmed friends.

One insider said the reaction felt unusual for Brady, given his typically contained emotional profile.

"Tom swears he's totally accepted Gisele moving on, but his actions tell a very different story," the source told RadarOnline.com.

That uneasiness grew when Brady followed up with another somber music post the next day.

"It's pretty clear he's having a big reaction. The next day, he posted another sad song, so it's understandable that people close to him are worried," the insider said.

"He really thought this was just a phase," the insider explained. “He genuinely thought she'd come back to him.”