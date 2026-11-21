A senior US Democrat has warned that lawmakers could withhold funding for systems developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX unless the company and the Trump administration explain who ordered restrictions on Ukraine’s military satellite service.

A senior Democrat Jim Himes warns that SpaceX could lose government funding. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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In a classified message to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Representative Jim Himes called for answers about repeated slowdowns of Ukraine’s Starshield connection in recent months, CNN reported. Himes is set to become chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in January.

Himes writes to the intelligence chief and to Musk

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Himes sent a classified message to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. In it, he asked what led to the slowdown of Ukraine’s Starshield connection speed on several occasions in recent months, as per CNN.

“Simply, our committee cannot authorize funds for the development of government systems that the government will not fully control,” Himes wrote to Clayton. “I appreciate your assistance in obtaining transparency in this instance so we can have confidence going forward in authorizing funding for the development of systems using SpaceX as the primary vendor.”

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{{^usCountry}} “My ask to you is straightforward. Explain the changes that were made to the Starshield service in October 2026, why those changes were made and whether those changes were made unilaterally by SpaceX or were directed by a US government official,” Himes wrote to Musk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My ask to you is straightforward. Explain the changes that were made to the Starshield service in October 2026, why those changes were made and whether those changes were made unilaterally by SpaceX or were directed by a US government official,” Himes wrote to Musk. {{/usCountry}}

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“My view, which I have conveyed to senior Administration officials, is that SpaceX’s potentially unilateral modification of a US government contract, combined with its lack of responsiveness to congressional oversight, calls into question every contract the US government has with SpaceX, including the development of what you describe as the separate military-grade ‘systems owned and controlled by the US government,’” the letter states.

“It is difficult for me to continue supporting the authorization of funding for these SpaceX-developed, government-owned systems, until I receive satisfactory answers to my questions about the Starshield service in Ukraine,” he wrote to Musk.

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Who ordered the Starshield slowdown?

Starshield’s connection speed was restricted for several weeks in October. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said new limits were in place over occupied parts of Ukraine. The restrictions has lasted more than a week. Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s top diplomat in the US, told CNN on Friday that Ukraine was in contact with the Pentagon but had received no response from SpaceX.

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Trump administration, Musk and SpaceX executives have given different accounts of who approved the slowdown. It disrupted Ukraine’s military internet service and slowed a key system used to launch missile and drone attacks and to defend against Russian strikes, as per CNN.

A source told CNN that SpaceX executives and defense officials had privately told some lawmakers that the White House ordered the slowdown. Trump has repeatedly denied direct involvement.

Some Trump officials blamed Musk, saying he “went rogue”. “Elon did it unilaterally,” another US official said earlier. A Pentagon official told CNN that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had no involvement in the slowdown. “He had no idea it was happening,” the official said.

Starshield is managed by the US government

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What Himes can do next

According to CNN, a source familiar with Himes’s thinking said one of his top priorities in January will be to investigate Musk’s control over SpaceX systems such as Starshield. If needed, Himes could use Congress’s power over government spending to get answers.

one option is “ring fencing,” which allows the committee to legally block funding for certain projects until specific conditions are met. Himes could also work with lawmakers who oversee government spending to block more funding for SpaceX systems if the company and administration continue to refuse to answer questions.

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Himes told CNN this week: “There is an outcome where it was actually really bad activity and contravention of a Pentagon contract or maybe (SpaceX) did something they were entitled to do but just did not give anybody any warning.”

“But we are going to get to the bottom of it. There is a lot at stake here,” he added.