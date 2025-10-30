TPUSA's Super Bowl half-time show getting canceled? Here's the truth

Turning Point USA's halftime show has caused much anticipation among MAGA supporters, many of whom were opposed to Bad Bunny performing at the NFL Super Bowl event. The row over the Puerto Rican singer's choice prompted Charlie Kirk's organization to announce its own show. Since TPUSA announced the Super Bowl halftime show, it has not said who'll be performing on that day. (AFP)

However, since then, there hasn't been much news – including who'd be performing during the show, and now claims have risen that TPUSA is considering pulling the plug on the event altogether.

These claims come from unverified profiles, and have been circulating on social media platforms. One profile on X wrote “Turning Point USA is considering cancelling their Super Bowl halftime show due to lack of interest, and being unable to obtain a right wing star large enough to draw a crowd.”

Another added, “WOW! Turning Point USA is considering cancelling their Super Bowl halftime show due to lack of interest, and being unable to obtain a right wing star large enough to draw a crowd. What do you say to Turning Point?”

Is TPUSA canceling halftime show?

No, there is no official announcement from TPUSA that they're canceling the show. However, no halftime performer has been announced, although names like Creed were bandied about.

Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean were also recently linked to the program but they haven't officially announced they're performing either. Meanwhile, Grok has shut down claims of the TPUSA halftime show being canceled.

"No, the claim isn't true. Turning Point USA announced "The All-American Halftime Show" in October 2025 as counterprogramming to the official Super Bowl LX halftime headlined by Bad Bunny, and fact-checks confirm no cancellation has occurred. Rumors of low interest or lacking a big star stem from unverified social media posts, but the event remains planned without official pullback," Grok said.

Elsewhere, it commented: "No official cancellation from Turning Point USA—their "All-American Halftime Show" is planned as counter-programming to the Super Bowl's official event, streaming patriotically during Bad Bunny's performance. Viral claims stem from social media speculation about booking challenges and interest, but TPUSA continues promoting it for February 2026. The original post mixes satire with unverified rumors; official halftime shows remain NFL-controlled spectacles, not political alternatives."