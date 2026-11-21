They are training for something that may be distant a peace accord between Ukraine and Russia.

Troops from Europe's coalition for Ukraine train in war's shadow more less

But for troops preparing the European coalition force meant to help secure Ukraine in the event of a deal, the war felt all too close on Friday.

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Training in southeastern Poland, about 100 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, some soldiers from the Multinational Force for Ukraine, or MNF-U, received an air raid alert on their phones Friday morning.

Sent by the Polish authorities, the message warned citizens of an incoming air attack and urged them to take shelter.

Shortly after, two Russian missiles and likely a jet-powered drone hit about a 90-minute drive from where the troops are training, Polish authorities say, in what Prime Minister Donald Tusk called a "provocation".

But it was business as usual for the soldiers from the so-called "Coalition of the Willing", deployed to a muddy training ground in the Polish town of Nowa Deba by Britain, France, Germany, Spain and other Ukrainian allies.

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{{^usCountry}} "We didn't have to go to the bomb shelters. The alert was lifted not long after," a French soldier told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We didn't have to go to the bomb shelters. The alert was lifted not long after," a French soldier told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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"The training camp is protected anyway that's part of the Coalition exercises," he added, near a concrete bunker covered with camouflage netting.

Nearby, surrounded by bunk bed-filled tents and equipment repair workshops, a radar scanned the sky looking for incoming fire with interceptor drones at the ready.

- 'Clearly dangerous' -

The incident came as the defence ministers of Britain, France, Estonia, Lithuania and Poland visited Nowa Deba to tour the training site.

About 2,800 soldiers from 10 countries are training at the camp, backed up by several thousand Polish troops handling logistics.

The force, led by Britain and France, is preparing to deploy as soon as a ceasefire is signed in the nearly five-year-old war.

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Its mission: deter any future aggression by Russia.

The fact that the missiles fell so close by "does not look like a coincidence", said Tusk.

Other European officials joined a chorus of condemnation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte who is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Saturday called the incident "clearly dangerous".

But the episode did not derail the training, which was organised at breakneck speed.

"Putting together this type of exercise in four months is a real challenge," French General Bruno Heluin told AFP.

By way of comparison, for NATO exercises, "we spend two years preparing so everything is clean, clear, organised," he said, speaking after a demonstration for journalists accompanying the visiting delegation.

"Here, we did the same thing in a matter of months."

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- Multinational challenge -

For the visit, French and German planes flew overhead, and technicians demonstrated the capabilities of surveillance and interceptor drones.

A larger drone performed a mock evacuation of a wounded soldier.

But the main objective was to check the readiness of the different countries' soldiers to work together.

"We're not used to seeing so many people and dealing with so many different countries," said a French sergeant named Kevin.

"It's a mission where you see other ways of doing things, new equipment, where we're testing new things with our allies."

English is the lingua franca.

"You get used to it," said the sergeant.

"We manage to understand each other."

General Heluin said he was happy with the exercise.

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"We're able to work a lot better now than two weeks ago," he said.

"We're ready to go to Ukraine when there's a ceasefire at their request, and depending on what they need."

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.