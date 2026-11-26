A suspect has been arrested after the shooting in Stockton, California, on Tuesday claimed the life of a six-year-old. The local police department announced the news of the arrest.

Police said that they did not know if Troy Latin had previous criminal records. Image for representational purposes. (Pexel) more less

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The victim had earlier been identified Jennily Srang, and her 11-year-old brother was injured in the shooting as well. Now, the Stockton Police Department Chief Stanley McFadden has identified the suspect as 20-year-old Troy Latin.

What to know about Troy Latin's case

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Latin will be charged with homicide, cops told KCRA during the news conference. However, cops could not state what the motive behind the shooting might have been.

They were also asked if Latin knew Srang or her family from before, but authorities could not share any details as of now. When cops were asked about Latin's possible prior criminal record, they noted that the information was not with them at the time of the press conference.

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What to know about the shooting incident

{{^usCountry}} As per the victim's family, she and her brother were playing outside her grandfather's home near the 700 block of Flint Avenue. They were reportedly shot around 2pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the victim's family, she and her brother were playing outside her grandfather's home near the 700 block of Flint Avenue. They were reportedly shot around 2pm. {{/usCountry}}

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While the girl was reportedly taken to a hospital where she later died, the brother was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening graze wound.

It was further said that detectives are working to identify any additional suspects in the shooting. Investigators have reportedly collected evidence, conducted interviews and reviewed audio and video that might be potentially related to the shooting.

Srang was meanwhile remembered by her family. “Hug your babies tight tonight, I won’t get to cuddle with my babygirl tonight. I’m sorry my Princess, I love you!!! My baby was killed in a cross fire, she’s only 6!!!! Mommy love you my only little girl,” her mother had written on Facebook.

A candlelight vigil was to be held for Srang at 4pm Wednesday, at the corner of Arizona and Flint avenues. The Stockton community also mourned Srang's passing.

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“It just knocks the wind out of you,” a pastor told KCRA. “A lot of times you hear about a couple of people getting into nonsense or fighting, but this is about as innocent of a victim as you can get,” he added. Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi issued a statement saying, “No family should have to endure a tragedy such as the one our city now mourns. I have spoken with Chief McFadden to let him know he has the full support of my office to investigate, arrest, and punish the individuals responsible for this horrific act to the fullest extent of the law.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up after Srang's shooting. “The funds raised will go toward supporting Shaney and the family with the unexpected expenses and financial hardships following Jennily’s passing,” it reads.