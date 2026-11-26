President Donald Trump has accused CNN of hoping the US Army's controlled explosion in Iowa would go badly, after officials reported a successful operation to destroy a dangerously unstable explosives stockpile. Trump criticised the network's coverage following the detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, where officials said mitigation efforts had worked as planned.

Trump criticizes CNN after the Iowa Army detonation, accusing the network of wanting the operation to fail. Photographer: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more less

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In a post on social truth, Trump wrote: “Fake News CNN was hoping for a bad outcome in Iowa. Their pre-coverage was inaccurate and deplorable. When a PERFECT detonation was completed and there for all to see, they went CRAZY with anger. They want our Country to lose. ‘Another win for Trump!’”

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The president's remarks followed the Army's operation to destroy degraded lead azide stored at the facility in Middletown, Iowa. The material had become unstable over years of storage, prompting officials to consider the risks associated with leaving it in place or attempting to move it.

Trump praises Army's mitigation efforts after detonation

Deep Dive Why did the US Army carry out a controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa? The lead azide had deteriorated and formed crystals that were highly sensitive to friction and impact. Officials considered moving or opening the barrels too dangerous, so the Army destroyed the material at the plant. Did the Iowa lead azide explosion release lead into the air? Smoke was visible, but officials said initial air monitoring did not detect airborne lead. Further environmental sampling is needed to assess any longer-term effects. What did Trump accuse CNN of after the Iowa explosives blast? Trump accused CNN of hoping the controlled detonation would have a bad outcome and criticised its pre-coverage as inaccurate. He also praised the Army's mitigation efforts after officials reported the operation went as planned.

Trump had also praised the Army before his criticism of CNN, highlighting the measures taken to manage the risks surrounding the operation.

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{{^usCountry}} In an earlier post, he wrote that the Army's mitigation efforts had “far exceeded expectations.” He also separately praised those involved, writing, “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an earlier post, he wrote that the Army's mitigation efforts had “far exceeded expectations.” He also separately praised those involved, writing, “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!!” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump says Iowa lead azide blast ‘exceeded expectations’ as dramatic videos capture explosion

The controlled detonation was carried out after authorities determined that the deteriorated explosives posed a significant safety concern. The operation had faced delays following legal challenges, concerns raised by residents and environmental groups, and discussions over the safety measures needed before proceeding.

Officials report successful operation amid environmental concerns

The Army destroyed the unstable material through a controlled operation at the facility. Authorities had put mitigation measures in place to reduce the risk of the explosion spreading hazardous material beyond the site.

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Also Read: Iowa explosion: US Army completes lead azide detonation as residents await all-clear alert

Following the detonation, officials reported that the explosives had been destroyed and initial air monitoring had not detected airborne lead. Smoke was visible during the operation, but authorities indicated that the mitigation measures had helped contain the event.

The operation had raised concerns among nearby residents and environmental groups, who raised concerns about potential lead contamination and the adequacy of safeguards. Legal challenges also sought to halt the detonation over concerns about its potential environmental impact.

While initial monitoring results were encouraging, further environmental assessment would be needed to establish whether the operation had any longer-term impact beyond the immediate findings.