Trump administration pauses US visa interviews worldwide - here’s why applicants may have to wait longer

The Donald Trump administration has paused or rescheduled visa appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide as the State Department begins a global training program for consular officers, adding another disruption for people seeking to travel to the United States.

US visa appointments paused worldwide as Trump administration launches new screening training for consular officers. (Bloomberg)

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A State Department spokesperson said Tuesday that the agency had launched the training initiative across its overseas diplomatic posts. Visa service appointments will be adjusted to accommodate the training, although the department did not provide a specific timeline for how long the changes would last.

The development comes as President Donald Trump’s administration continues a sweeping immigration crackdown that has affected both undocumented and legal immigration.

Why are US visa appointments being rescheduled?

The State Department said the training is intended to help consular officers screen visa applicants more effectively, including identifying applicants who may become dependent on US public benefits.

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{{^usCountry}} The training is also designed to ensure visa applications are evaluated “comprehensively and consistently,” the department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The training is also designed to ensure visa applications are evaluated “comprehensively and consistently,” the department said. {{/usCountry}}

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The State Department did not provide further details about the training or explain how long the appointment disruptions would continue.

According to The Financial Times report, immigrant visa applicants with interviews scheduled at US embassies and consulates had received emails informing them that their appointments were being rescheduled. Applicants were told they would receive notice of a new interview date.

The pause could add to uncertainty for applicants already facing long waits for US visa interviews and processing.

Wider Trump immigration crackdown

The appointment changes come as the Trump administration has stepped up immigration enforcement during the president’s second term.

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The administration has pursued visa and green card revocations and tougher scrutiny of immigration applications. The measures have included actions involving applicants based on a range of grounds, including political activity and participation in protests.

Trump has said the broader immigration crackdown is intended to improve national security.

The administration has also moved to make some forms of legal immigration more difficult, including through new fees affecting certain employment-based visa applicants.

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Court blocks separate immigrant visa suspension

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The latest visa appointment disruption also follows a recent legal setback for the administration.

A US judge on Friday struck down a policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries. The court ruled that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his statutory authority in imposing the policy.

The administration has faced broader legal challenges over its immigration measures, while human rights groups have accused the government of discriminatory enforcement and violations of free speech and due process protections.

For visa applicants worldwide, the latest appointment changes add another layer of uncertainty as US consular posts undergo the new training program. The State Department has not yet said when normal appointment scheduling will resume.