Trump ally Laura Loomer denies taking thousands of dollars for undisclosed political posts

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer is accused of taking money from private clients to post political messages on social media without disclosing the payments to her followers, as per the report by The Washington Post. The report cites Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, and three other people familiar with the arrangements. However, Loomer has denied being paid to post political messages.

What the claims say

Laura Loomer has denied claims that she was paid to make political posts on X.. (AP)

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According to The Washington Post, two of the three people who spoke anonymously said they paid Loomer directly to post political messages on her X account, where she has 1.9 million followers. The third said they oversaw clients who paid her to post.

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The Washington Post reviewed bank transaction emails and a wire transfer statement that appear to show four payments totaling more than $60,000. The money was sent to Loomer and a Florida-based company registered in her name, King Breaker Media, since May of last year. The documents do not say what the payments were for, but two people familiar with the matter told outlet that they were for political posts.

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{{^usCountry}} Two of the people said Loomer charges $3,000 to $5,000 per tweet, and sometimes more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two of the people said Loomer charges $3,000 to $5,000 per tweet, and sometimes more. {{/usCountry}}

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Bruesewitz said in an interview with The Washington Post that he paid Loomer for tweets last year. He said the money went through his political consulting firm, X Strategies, for posts on policy issues. He did not say who the clients were. Even though he made these deals himself, he believes they need clearer disclosures and have “gotten out of hand.”

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What Loomer says

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Loomer told The Washington Post that she is not paid to post on social media. She called herself a journalist and activist and said she is not an influencer paid to promote any political cause.

She also disagreed with Bruesewitz’s version of events. She said his firm contacted her last year offering to pay her for research. “He paid me to make a one-page research document for him, and then he wanted me to distribute the information. And that’s what I did,” Loomer said. When asked where she was expected to share it, she said, “Either X or maybe an article.”

Asked how that was different from being paid to tweet, Loomer said she was told to create the research document but Bruesewitz had said he would have it distributed. She accused him of “lashing out” at her because of her political beliefs.

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On pricing, Loomer said she does not have set rates for consulting work. “I certainly don’t charge $5,000 for a tweet,” she said.

In an interview on Thursday night, Loomer told The Washington Post she could not talk about the terms of her work with most clients because of confidentiality agreements, and her accountant handles her invoices. “I’m not some influencer that makes money from tweeting. My business is public affairs and opposition research,” she said. “I also have a media company. It’s not illegal to make a living in America.”

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Loomer announced on X that she is taking a break from her online show, “Loomer Unleashed,” to have a more “healthy work life balance” and prepare for her wedding. “I just need to step back, recharge, refocus, and be present in my own life and my own mind with peace and clarity for a little while,” she wrote. Loomer said the announcement was planned in advance.

Loomer has often said her posts reflect her real views.