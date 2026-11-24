Laura Loomer, one of the most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, has made a rare break over the Jensen Huang reinstatement. Huang, who had stepped down as Nvidia CEO amid a probe into his affair with an alleged Chinese spy, Alice Huang, was reinstated to his post after 11 days.

Laura Loomer has been a vocal supporter of Trump but has questioned Jensen Huang's reinstatement as the Nvidia CEO. (AP Photo) more less

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Trump and the White House took credit for pushing for Huang's reinstatement, but one of his staunchest allies appears to disagree with him. “Reinstating Jensen Huang is going to blow back on our national security,” Laura Loomer wrote on X.

What Laura Loomer said about Jensen Huang's reinstatement

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Loomer sounded the alarm about putting Huang back in charge of Nvidia amid the probe into his affair with the alleged Chinese spy. Notably, Beijing has denied that Alice works for them, and Trump also told CNBC that the US administration believed Huang was “absolutely fine”.

Deep Dive Why did Laura Loomer oppose Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO? Loomer argued that reinstating Huang could jeopardize US national security because of his reported relationship with Alice Huang, who was suspected of being a Chinese spy. She also questioned how Nvidia chips reached China. Why did Donald Trump support bringing Jensen Huang back to Nvidia? Trump and his allies argued that Huang was too important to Nvidia and to the US role in the artificial intelligence race to lose. Trump also said he helped convince Nvidia’s board to reinstate him. Did Jensen Huang’s reinstatement end the investigations into him or Nvidia? No. Nvidia said its independent investigations and cooperation with government inquiries would continue after Huang returned as CEO.

Two other affairs Huang reportedly had with Nvidia employees had also surfaced. However, he had come under the most scrutiny for the affair with Alice, given that there are export curbs on Nvidia chips to China, amid the AI race between the two countries.

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Loomer compared Huang's association with an alleged Chinese spy and the relation former Democrat US lawmaker Eric Swalwell had with an alleged Chinese operative Christine Fang or Fang Fang. “People can like the guy personally, but why are we pretending like his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy isn’t the same thing (if not worse) that we all attacked @ericswalwell for?,” she wrote.

She added, “Eventually there has to be accountability for jeopardizing US national security. China didn’t just get access to Nvidia chips by accident.”

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Others have also questioned Huang's reinstatement, and the role Trump played in the entire process. However, the remarks from Loomer gain singnificance as she usually does not criticise any of the president's decisions, rather defends him vocally against critics online.

Trump stands to personally gain from Huang's reinstatement

Trump could have gained as much as $15 million from his Nvidia stock holdings as the chipmaker's shares surged after Huang's reinstatement. Nvidia’s stock price rose more than 30% on November 23.

As per Financial Times, Trump’s latest financial disclosures, filed with the Office of Government Ethics on November 5, show that he may have held as many as 370,000 Nvidia shares as of September 30. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona has called for an investigation into whether any stock transactions took place before Huang's return was announced. “We need to investigate what stock positions took place before the announcement. This White House is the most corrupt in history,” he wrote on social media.