Trump ballroom update: Latest on East Wing construction as 700% project budget rise faces big Senate setback

The funding for President Donald Trump's pet project of repurposing the White House East Wing into a grand ballroom has seen much controversy. In the past weeks, the controversy has escalated after a revelation that the actual cost of getting the ballroom ready could be 700% more than what Trump initially proposed. Construction continues on the planned White House ballroom in the area of the former East Wing on May 14. (REUTERS)

As construction at the White House in Washington DC continues, the project hit a setback late on Saturday after Senate Budget Committee ruled against a GOP proposed public funding of $1 billion for security upgrade.

The estimated project cost of $1.4 billion for the East Wing overhaul demanded by the GOP has left America divided. But photos and videos from the White House show that construction has been ongoing in full force.

In fact, since the court-imposed halt on construction was cleared on April 18, work is ongoing in full swing. The ballroom's expected completion is scheduled for September 2028, tentatively.

But despite grand plans Trump has for the ballroom, it has faced massive criticism from Americans over the massive cost involved, especially given how gas prices have shot up due to the conflict in Iran. While Democrats have always been against it, now, even some Republicans are expressing skepticism over the ballroom.

Also read: Trump speaks with Israel PM Netanyahu as US mulls fresh strikes on Iran

What Is The Budget Of Trump's East Wing Project When Trump first proposed the construction of the White House ballroom by demolishing the East Wing, he had laid out an estimated total cost of around $200 million, which would be paid for by private donors associated with him.

But a couple of months later, Trump gave a revised budget, where the total cost of the White House ballroom was increased by 100%, and the revised estimate was put at $400 million. Still, it appeared then that even the increased cost would be paid for by Trump's donor.

However, all hell broke loose last week when it was revealed that the Senate Republicans asked for $1billion from taxpayers' money for security adjustments and upgrades” inside the new construction. It has taken the total cost of construction to a whopping $1.4 billion - 700% more than what Trump initially proposed.

Also read: Trump issues dire warning to Iran to accept peace deal

Senate Says Violates Byrd's Rule But on Saturday, the Senate Budget Committee ruled against it saying that it violets the Byrd's rule. The Hill reports, citing Senator Jeff Merkley, that Elizabeth MacDonough, the nonpartisan Senate parliamentarian, has stated that the bill goes against the Byrd Rule.

“The Parliamentarian’s advice is based on whether a provision is appropriate for reconciliation and conforms to the limitations of the Byrd Rule; it is not a judgement on the relative merits of a particular policy,” a statement from Senator Merkley read.

Notably, the House GOP did not seek the ballroom funding straightforwardly. They put it in a caveat as part of a $72 billion immigration enforcement funding package.