US President Donald Trump voiced his backing for Elon Musk and ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during an interview with Fox News in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Donald Trump voiced his backing for Elon Musk and ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (AFP)

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Praising Huang's technological contributions, Trump said he was “10 years ahead” and stressed the need for the US to safeguard its most gifted innovators.

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“We have to take care of our geniuses. By the way, we don't have that many of them.” he said. "When we have brilliant people like Jensen, we can't say, 'oh, you know, he did this or he did that," Trump added.

Trump recalls backing Musk's ventures

Deep Dive Why did Trump support Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO? Trump praised Huang’s technological contributions, saying he was “10 years ahead.” He also said Huang had learned a lesson and that he would not mind seeing him return to Nvidia. How are Elon Musk and other tech leaders supporting Jensen Huang’s return? Musk signed a petition urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang, and other technology figures also backed the effort. The petition calls for his return while an independent investigation is underway or until there is compelling evidence against it. Will Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? Nvidia’s board has ruled out reinstating Huang and is moving ahead with a leadership transition. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is overseeing the company while the board considers its next steps.

Trump also reflected on his support for Musk during his first term, claiming that his backing had played a significant role in helping the billionaire develop his business ventures.

“I helped Elon a lot in my first term. A lot of people don't know that you wouldn't probably have Elon today,” Trump said, referring to Musk's rocket launches and successful landings.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Trump admits to ‘indications’ of Iran looking at using gas and bio weapons against the US; weighs new wave of strikes Trump pushes for Huang's return {{/usCountry}}

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Trump has also joined the growing push to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO, with several prominent Silicon Valley figures, including Elon Musk, expressing support for his reinstatement.

Trump suggested that Huang could return to the role, saying he had “learned a big lesson” and that he “would certainly not mind” seeing him back at the helm.

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“There’s a big group of people that would like him to return,” Trump added.

The remarks came as a “Stand with Jensen” petition launched last week continued to gain traction, drawing support from current and former Nvidia employees, investors and influential tech figures, including SpaceX chief Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney.

Petition gains support from tech leaders

The petition urges Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation is underway or until there is “compelling evidence” that his departure would serve the company’s best interests.

“I’m signing it too,” Musk posted on X, while Sweeney wrote, “Save Jensen!”

Musk regrets midterm election spending

Meanwhile, Musk expressed remorse over the money he spent on political activities during the 2026 midterm elections.

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Speaking remotely at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Musk admitted he regretted the amount of money he had invested in politics, saying: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it.”

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He conceded that Republicans could have fared even worse without his financial backing, but noted that the election results showed money alone was not enough to sway voters or secure victories.

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“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk added.