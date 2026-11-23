President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats’ victories in the November 3 midterm elections for a steep fall in the US stock market, claiming it has lost more than $6 trillion in value since the vote.

Trump says Democrats' midterm wins caused a $6 trillion stock market drop. (REUTERS) more less

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In a Truth Social post on Sunday, November 22, Trump said the Nasdaq was down 20% and warned that losses could grow unless Democrats changed their policies. Democrats won majorities in both the House and Senate, but the new Congress is not scheduled to begin until January 3, 2027.

What Trump said

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In his first post, Trump said the market had lost more than $6 trillion since the election. “The Market is down more than 6 Trillion Dollars since the Democrats' rather strange 'win' on November 3rd,” he wrote on Truth Social. He said the Nasdaq "by itself, is down 20%" and blamed Democrats' “Anti Growth, and Retribution Only, Policies.” He warned: “If they don't change, FAST, it will only get worse.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a second post, Trump linked the election to Iran and oil prices. He said he had predicted that if Democrats won, “the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have.” He also said Iran would "grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred." He claimed Iran had launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year, but said they had “all been knocked down, and done no damage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a second post, Trump linked the election to Iran and oil prices. He said he had predicted that if Democrats won, “the Stock Markets would go down, substantially, which they have.” He also said Iran would "grow more aggressive in their attacks, which has also occurred." He claimed Iran had launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time for over a year, but said they had “all been knocked down, and done no damage.” {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also said that "Both the Dems and Iran fought like hell to keep the Oil price up as long as possible" and that since the election, "the Oil price has dropped by a record level."

He ended with: "In the end, America will win!" The White House posted the same line on X.

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Also read: IDF’s intelligence officials warned Netanyahu against unilateral Israeli attack on Iran: Report

What the market numbers show

Stocks fell sharply last week. On Friday, November 20, the S&P 500 dropped 3.7% for its seventh losing day in a row. It closed in correction territory, meaning it is at least 10% below its record high. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.3% on Friday and ended the week down about 10%, its worst week since March 2020, as per Radar Online.

As per The Hill, the Nasdaq Composite had dropped by more than 4,700 points by midafternoon Friday since its record close of 27,599.886 on October 6.

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Chip stocks had their worst week since September 2001, according to Yahoo Finance. Nvidia has lost about $2.7 trillion in market value since its October 6 peak. Its shares fell about 14% on Friday.

Trump also shared a chart called "S&P 500 Declines Post-Midterms." It showed an estimated 8.7% fall through November 20 and about $5.9 trillion in lost value. That is a little below his $6 trillion claim.

Also read: US confirms probe into suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang amid Jensen Huang affair row

Other reasons behind the sell-off

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the cause could be a “combination of things.” "We could see that the market sell-off actually began as the Democrats moved ahead in the polls and then accelerated after Election Day," he told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” as cited by The Hill.

He added: “The Democratic position on the SI [super intelligence] build-out has spooked a lot of investors in terms of slowing it down. We've also seen some very hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve. Many people believe that they may be making a policy mistake if they over tighten.”

Tech analyst Dan Ives said it was a "perfect storm" for tech stocks, according to The Hill. He pointed to fears that the Democrats' big wins would bring more oversight of AI and data centers, and to Jensen Huang's exit from Nvidia. Nvidia faces several probes into whether it lied to investors or broke US export rules.