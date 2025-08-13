Trump considering 11 candidates as Jerome Powell’s replacement after ‘major lawsuit’ declaration: Source

The Donald Trump administration is mulling over a list of 11 candidates to find a suitable replacement for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, 72, whose term will expire in May 2026, reported CNBC. According to two administration officials, who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will soon interview the candidates and cull the list for President Trump. President Donald Trump is looking for Jerome Powell's replacement.(AFP)

Eight names were initially under consideration for Powell’s replacement. Jefferies Chief Market Strategist David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at BlackRock, have now joined the list.

The other confirmed candidates are Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman, Fed Governor Chris Waller, Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, Marc Summerlin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, and former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

Last week, President Trump announced that he had four particular candidates in mind. Among them, he even spoke in slight favour of former Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett. “Both Kevins are very good, and there are other people that are very good, too,” Trump told CNBC.

Donald Trump’s major lawsuit against Jerome Powell

Trump is currently planning a “major lawsuit” against Jerome Powell for his handling of the reconstruction of the Federal Reserve’s buildings. According to Trump, Powell spent $3 billion for a job that should have taken him only $50 million, per CNBC. Additionally, Trump has been upset with Powell’s position on interest rates.

“I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible, and grossly incompetent, job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, on August 12.

“Three Billion Dollars for a job that should have been a $50 Million Dollar fix up. Not good!” he added. Jerome Powell first took office in February 2018 as the Federal Reserve Chairman. In May 2022, he was reappointed for a second term.

