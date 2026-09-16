Trump grant cuts: How much federal funding was frozen or cut in your state?

The Trump administration has cut, frozen, eliminated or delayed up to $177 billion in federal grants since President Donald Trump began his second term, according to a new tracking tool released Wednesday.

Trump administration grant cuts and federal funding freeze. (Photographer: Annabelle Gordon/UPI/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

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The tracking tool, called Lost Funds, was launched by the States United Democracy Center and Grant Witness, a group of researchers, scientists and attorneys that tracks changes in federal funding.

Federal grants hit all states

The analysis found that the funding disruptions affected all 50 states and the District of Columbia, meaning no state was left out of the tracker. However, the initial analysis does not provide one complete dollar figure for every individual state. The exact amount for a particular state has to be checked through the Lost Funds database, which contains thousands of separate funding disruptions, according to ABC News.

States with biggest grant cuts

California, Texas, New York, Illinois and North Carolina recorded the highest total amounts of interrupted federal grant money, according to the analysis. The tracker allows users to look at the funding disruptions by state, federal agency and specific programme. The underlying data was compiled from USASpending.gov, the federal government's public database of spending information.

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{{^usCountry}} This means someone looking for the exact amount affected in their state can use the Lost Funds database and filter the data by location to see individual grants that were cut, frozen or delayed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means someone looking for the exact amount affected in their state can use the Lost Funds database and filter the data by location to see individual grants that were cut, frozen or delayed. {{/usCountry}}

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What the $177 billion includes

The $177 billion figure includes grants that were eliminated, frozen or delayed. It therefore represents funding disruptions rather than only money that has been permanently cancelled. The groups said health, nutrition, environmental programmes and disaster relief accounted for the largest share of the funding disruptions. The impact also varied by state and programme. In Michigan, some disrupted funding was connected to maternal health programmes, according to the analysis, according to ABC News.

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In Mississippi, some of the affected grants were linked to education research, the researchers found. In Iowa, funding that supported minority farmers was among the grants affected by the administration's actions, according to the analysis.

Grant cuts face court cases

The groups said the $177 billion in disrupted grants is nearly 10% of federal discretionary spending. The organisations said the scale of the disruptions goes beyond the kind of funding changes that normally happen when a new presidential administration takes office.

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Scott Delaney, co-founder of Grant Witness, said the database brings thousands of funding disruptions into one publicly accessible database so people can see the scale of the changes. Kelly Rader, research director at the States United Democracy Center, said the tracker shows the scale of the funding disruptions and their effects on people and states.

Some of the administration's grant cuts have also faced legal challenges in court. In some cases, courts have ruled against the administration's efforts to cut grant funding. The Lost Funds database is expected to be updated regularly as the Trump administration takes new actions and as lawsuits over the funding decisions move through the courts, according to ABC News.

How to check your state

The States United Democracy Center describes itself as a nonpartisan organisation focused on the rule of law and free, fair and secure elections. Grant Witness describes itself as a group of scientists, researchers and attorneys documenting changes in federal funding under the Trump administration.

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The groups said their tracker uses USASpending.gov, an open federal spending data source, as the basis for the database. The White House was contacted for comment on the analysis, but the report said a response had not been provided at the time of publication.

For readers asking, “How much was cut or frozen in my state?”, there is no single state-by-state figure in the initial report. The clearest way to get the exact figure is to search the Lost Funds tracker and filter the database for the relevant state and programme.

The overall finding is that up to $177 billion in federal grant funding was disrupted across every state and Washington, DC, while the largest total amounts of interrupted funding were reported in California, Texas, New York, Illinois and North Carolina, according to the analysis.