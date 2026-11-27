Denmark has pushed back against President Donald Trump's latest remarks suggesting that the United States has effectively secured Greenland, emphasising that the Arctic territory remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

A security agreement between the United States, Denmark and Greenland allows expanded American military operations, including potential new defense areas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) more less

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Trump made the comments on Thursday evening while responding to questions about a possible reduction in American troop deployments across Europe. The discussion followed his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, during which the president expressed frustration over the alliance's response to the conflict involving Iran.

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Trump suggested that an agreement concerning Greenland had improved his perception of America's European allies, despite criticising NATO for what he described as a lack of support for Washington.

"We discussed it at length. They weren't very helpful to us on, you know, Iran. They weren't very helpful," Trump told reporters.

He then referred to Greenland, claiming that the US had secured the territory.

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{{^usCountry}} "But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But, we got Greenland, and we got Greenland. That's three times the size of Texas, and that made me feel a little bit differently, to be honest," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Denmark challenges Trump's Greenland remarks

Danish officials swiftly rejected the US President's characterization of the situation, describing his claim as inaccurate.

Speaking to Newsweek on Friday on condition of anonymity, one Danish official stressed that the island's political status had not changed.

"Greenland is part of Denmark. Trump hasn't got Greenland," the official said.

Another official reinforced the country's position, pointing to the existing security arrangements between Washington and Copenhagen.

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"Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark and the Security Agreement that the US signed states that," the official added.

What the US-Denmark security agreement says

Trump's latest comments follow a security agreement involving the United States, Denmark and Greenland, which he has previously portrayed as a major achievement for Washington.

Earlier this month, the President made similar remarks during an interview with Fox News. His comments prompted Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade to clarify that the arrangement concerned military cooperation rather than American ownership of Greenland.

The agreement was signed by Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in New York on September 22.

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The arrangement recognised the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination. Frederiksen also emphasized that it respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.

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Deal expands America's military presence in Greenland

The agreement updates the 1951 defense arrangement that governs the American military presence on the strategically important Arctic island.

Under the revised framework, Washington receives greater opportunities to expand its military operations at Pituffik Space Base.

It also allows the establishment of two additional defense areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in eastern Greenland, subject to mutually agreed technical arrangements.

Further military installations could also be considered through negotiations between the parties. Meanwhile, American proposals for unmanned facilities outside existing defense zones will benefit from an accelerated approval process.

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Despite the expanded military cooperation, the agreement does not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the United States.