Trump making White House ballroom ‘fait accompli,’ historic preservation group tells Supreme Court

President Donald Trump is trying to make his White House ballroom a “fait accompli” by building it so quickly the judiciary won’t be able to stop him, a historic preservation group told the US Supreme Court.
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In a filing that tees up the high court to decide the fate of the 90,000-square-foot facility, the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States on Tuesday blasted the White House for expediting construction even after two lower courts said the administration was probably violating the law.
Rather than obtain congressional authorization for the project, the administration “instead decided to try to outrun judicial review,” the group argued. The National Trust is a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to preserve and promote the country’s architectural and cultural heritage.
Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene on Friday, pulling the justices into a highly symbolic clash over his efforts to unilaterally remake the aesthetics of the nation’s capital. If completed, the ballroom addition would be larger than the White House mansion and West Wing combined, with a security bunker underneath. Trump demolished the East Wing to make way for the ornate structure.
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Trump told the Supreme Court he is building a “highly integrated military complex that incorporates a classical, but highly secured, ballroom and crucial national-security facilities.”
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Trump told the Supreme Court he is building a “highly integrated military complex that incorporates a classical, but highly secured, ballroom and crucial national-security facilities.”
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A federal appeals court decision blocking most above-ground construction is set to take effect Friday unless the Supreme Court puts the ruling on hold.
The case is National Park Service v. National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States, 26a203.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.