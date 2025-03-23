Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

Reuters |
Mar 23, 2025 10:26 PM IST

USA-MIGRATION:Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

By Valerie Volcovici and Nathan Layne

Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants
Trump officials defend use of wartime law to deport migrants

WASHINGTON -Trump administration officials on Sunday defended their use of extraordinary war powers to deport scores of Venezuelan migrants despite a judge blocking the move and Venezuela denying U.S. officials' assertions that the deportees were gang members.

"It's modern-day warfare, and we are going to continue to fight that and protect American citizens every single step of the way," Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on the "Sunday Morning Futures" program.

Bondi said the Trump administration's decision to deport 137 Venezuelan migrants last weekend to El Salvador was justified because they were members of Venezuela's feared Tren de Aragua gang and posed a safety risk.

Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, said on Friday, however, that none of the Venezuelans deported by the U.S. to El Salvador were members of the gang, which Washington has declared a terrorist group. Relatives and immigration advocates for some of the men have also denied any links.

The administration used the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law, to deport the migrants on the grounds that they were committing violent crimes and sending money back to Venezuela.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said on Friday he would continue to probe whether the Trump administration violated his order temporarily blocking the use of the act for deportations after it failed to turn around two flights carrying the Venezuelans.

The Trump administration is facing a March 25 deadline to respond to his request for more details on the deportations.

Some legal scholars view the situation as an escalation in President Donald Trump's confrontation with the judiciary and say it raises concerns of a looming constitutional crisis.

Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, told ABC News' "This Week" program that he would not defy Boasberg's order but reiterated that the Trump administration would continue its arrests of migrants they deem dangerous.

"We're going to continue to arrest public safety threats and national security threats," Homan said. "We will keep targeting the worst of the worst."

Bondi criticized Boasberg for interfering with the Trump administration's agenda.

"This is an out-of-control judge, a federal judge trying to control our entire foreign policy," she said.

On Friday, Boasberg told a justice department lawyer at a hearing that he could not recall ever having heard government lawyers address him in the way the administration had in this case. He did not specify what language he took issue with.

Bondi also stepped up her critiques of other federal judges who she accused of trying to stymie the president's policies.

"We are in court every day, fighting against these activist judges. We're not going to stop. Many of them should be recused from these cases," Bondi said. "They will be recused from these cases."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On