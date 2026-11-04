Trump officials who could be under fire as Democrats sweep Congress

Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez has named five Trump officials who she indicated might be in trouble after Democrats swept Congress in the 2026 midterm elections. The Democrat, who is the U.S. Representative for Illinois's 3rd congressional district, serving in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2023, named Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino in a cryptic X post.

A Congresswoman has named five Trump officials who she indicated might be in trouble after Democrats swept Congress, including Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino and Tom Homan. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File, Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP, Photo by RYAN MURPHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP )

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“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up?” Ramirez wrote. “Clear your schedule.”

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Deep Dive Which Trump officials did Delia Ramirez suggest could face scrutiny after Democrats’ midterm gains? Ramirez named Kristi Noem, Markwayne Mullin, Stephen Miller, Tom Homan and Greg Bovino in a cryptic post on X. She wrote, “Clear your schedule.” Why could Trump administration officials face increased scrutiny from Congress? Democrats are expected to control Congress and have said they plan to examine administration policies, officials’ conduct and interactions with private corporations. A Democratic majority would also have committee control and subpoena powers. When are Democrats expected to take control of the House and Senate? NBC News projected that Democrats would take control of both chambers in January. The article says Democrats were projected to win at least 252 House seats and had flipped seven Senate seats.

Noem is the former Homeland Security chief. She has offered her opinion on why Republicans faced a blow.

“Larry Kudlow is correct. We were too successful the first year of the Trump administration,” she wrote on X.

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Earlier this year, Noem was fired by President Donald Trump over her handling of the administration’s crackdown on immigration.

While Mullin is the US Secretary of Homeland Security, Miller is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. Homan is the White House Border Czar, and Bovino is a US Border Patrol officer who served as the commander-at-large of the Border Patrol from October 2025 to January 2026.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari called for US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to be impeached.

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Democrats will take control of the House and the Senate in January, NBC News projected. The party has so far flipped seven Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

According to an NBC News analysis, Democrats will win at least 252 House seats. Democrats have also flipped governorships in Texas, Georgia, Ohio and Iowa.

With polls having closed in several states, President Donald Trump has vowed to become a “Political Pundit.”

Also Read | 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

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“I’m going to become a Political Pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these Candidates won and lost! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also shared a photo of a cap with the word “VETO” written on it.

Before polls closed, Trump told CBS News in an interview that he is prepared to veto Democratic legislation if necessary, adding that he welcomes the moniker "Mr. Veto”.