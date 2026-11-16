Trump open to Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO, says he ‘doesn’t know’ if Alice Huang is a Chinese spy

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would be comfortable with Jensen Huang returning as chief executive of Nvidia, suggesting that the technology executive may have learnt an important lesson following allegations surrounding his personal relationships.

Trump said he would welcome Huang’s reinstatement, following allegations about Huang’s personal relationships and scrutiny of Alice Huang. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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Speaking to reporters on Monday as he departed the White House for a visit to the Philippines and China, Trump responded to a Financial Times report claiming that Huang had assembled a 'war room’ involving prominent Silicon Valley executives to campaign for his reinstatement.

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“I would not mind,” Trump said, adding that Huang had “learned a big lesson”.

Deep Dive Why did Jensen Huang step down as Nvidia CEO? Huang stepped down after reports of alleged relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, an executive at a Singapore-based company that does business with Nvidia. The allegations also prompted questions about possible China-related connections. What is the Stand With Jensen campaign asking Nvidia to do? The campaign is urging Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang as CEO, with supporters calling for a deliberate process while the full details are investigated. Its website says signers’ affiliations are self-reported and not independently verified. Has Donald Trump said Jensen Huang should return as Nvidia CEO? Trump said he would not mind Huang returning and said Huang had “learned a big lesson.” He also said he did not know whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy and expressed reservations about the intelligence assessment.

“I think having Jensen go back – a lot of people are asking Jensen – they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea,” he added.

The President further remarked: “I guess maybe one lesson is more important than another, but I would certainly not mind seeing that.”

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{{^usCountry}} He denied that national security has been put at risk due to Huang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He denied that national security has been put at risk due to Huang. {{/usCountry}}

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Huang's alleged relationship with suspected Chinese spy

Huang stepped down on Friday after revelations emerged about several alleged extramarital relationships. Among them was an alleged involvement with Alice Huang. She is an executive at a Singapore-based company that does business with Nvidia and has attracted the attention of US intelligence agencies over suspected links to Beijing.

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The allegations have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Huang’s departure and the potential implications of his reported personal connections.

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Trump questions intelligence assessment

Trump also expressed reservations about the intelligence community’s assessment of Alice Huang, indicating that he was not entirely convinced by the allegations against her.

“I don’t know that she’s a Chinese spy,” he told reporters.

The ‘Stand With Jensen’ campaign

The ‘Stand With Jensen’ campaign has attracted support from several prominent technology leaders, including SpaceX and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, Replit CEO Amjad Masad and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who feature among its listed signatories.

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Meanwhile, Nvidia shares recovered some of their early losses but remained down by more than 1% after Trump said he would not object to Jensen Huang returning as the company's chief executive, as per Reuters,

According to the campaign website, more than 8,400 signatories identified themselves as current Nvidia employees, while close to 90,000 said they were shareholders. However, the platform clarified that the professional affiliations provided by participants were self-reported and had not been independently verified.

The campaign has also emerged amid calls from influential investors for Nvidia's board to avoid making a hasty decision on Huang's replacement. Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner, chief executive of Altimeter Capital Management, urged the board in an open letter to hold off on any move until the full details of the matter had come to light, according to Reuters.

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