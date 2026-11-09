Chinese state media dismisses Beijing link to Jensen Huang affair row, calls spy claims ‘baseless’

China also rejected allegations that it had spied on Huang, calling them “baseless”, AFP reported.

The state-run Global Times dismissed suggestions that Beijing was linked to the tech billionaire's personal conduct.

A Chinese newspaper on Monday accused American media of spreading a spy narrative around Nvidia chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang's admitted extramarital affair, claiming that such reports emerge whenever relations between the US and China show signs of improving.

What investigation has Nvidia launched into the allegations involving Jensen Huang?

What investigation has Nvidia launched into the allegations involving Jensen Huang?

Why did the Global Times criticize US media coverage of the Jensen Huang allegations?

Why did the Global Times criticize US media coverage of the Jensen Huang allegations?

What did China say about claims that it spied on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?

What did China say about claims that it spied on Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang?

At a regular briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, “We have responded to this matter previously. The narrative of a so-called Chinese spy is entirely baseless vilification and smearing.”

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‘Similar situations occurred in the past’: Global Times The Global Times argued that US media coverage had gone beyond reporting on a personal matter. It accused American outlets of combining the profile of a high-profile corporate figure, an extramarital affair and allegations of espionage to create a frenzy.

The newspaper said the claims stemmed largely from a “speculative report” published by The New York Times, which alleged that the woman Huang had an affair with was a Chinese spy.

It further claimed that the allegations were based on photographs of a “woman with Asian features”, Nvidia's previous efforts to ease trade restrictions on China and anonymous tips.

“Similar situations have repeatedly occurred in the past: Whenever China-US relations begin to improve, there are often those firing shots from the shadows,” the Global Times said.

Drawing a parallel with the 2023 Chinese balloon dispute, which triggered a diplomatic standoff, the newspaper argued that the matter should be treated as an internal US corporate and personal issue.

It also warned that an “anti-China script” could disrupt normal technology and trade exchanges and harm the interests of both countries.

Also Read | Alice Huang, alleged Chinese spy linked to Nvidia CEO, worked at state broadcaster CCTV, HSBC before Megaspeed stint

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair Nvidia's board on Sunday said it had launched an investigation into Huang after he acknowledged having an affair with a woman whom US officials allegedly believe was working for Chinese intelligence, AFP reported.

The New York Times reported last month that US intelligence officials had concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese executive associated with Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, had been funneling information to Beijing.

In a message to employees released on Sunday, Huang acknowledged the affair and apologised to his family and company staff.

(with inputs from agencies)