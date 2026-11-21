President Donald Trump said the US is closing in on a trade deal with Mexico, while indicating that separate negotiations with Canada are not as far along.

President Donald Trump said the US is closing in on a trade deal with Mexico, while indicating that separate negotiations with Canada are not as far along. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/CNP/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) more less

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“We are getting close to a deal,” Trump said at a White House news conference Friday after meeting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on his trip to Asia. “We’re working with her, and we’re working with her on the cartels because the cartels are running Mexico.”

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On Canada, Trump was less upbeat. He called Prime Minister Mark Carney, with whom he’s had rocky relations, a “very nice” man but repeated that the northern neighbor has been “ripping us off” for many years and that the US didn’t need Canadian cars, energy, or lumber.

“We’re working on making a deal that’s fair, but they’ve never treated us fairly,” Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} The US has held on-again, off-again talks with Canada and Mexico over several months aimed at some type of pact that would trim American tariffs on key sectors in exchange for other concessions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US has held on-again, off-again talks with Canada and Mexico over several months aimed at some type of pact that would trim American tariffs on key sectors in exchange for other concessions. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Trump, Carney discuss possible US-Canada deal to ease trade tensions

“He told us we were close to reaching an agreement, and we hope he is right,” Sheinbaum told reporters earlier this week in China.

Carney has said a deal between the countries is possible but more work is needed. He’s seized on the trade tensions to try to diversify Canadian trade away from the US.

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“We’ve got a lot to do — so we would like to do the deal, but if the US doesn’t want to do the deal, we’re busy,” he told the New York Times DealBook summit this week.

Talks with the US and Canada collapsed in August, in part due to a dispute over the tariff level for medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Trump has threatened fresh tariffs on Canada that would take effect Jan. 1, opening a window for renewed negotiations.