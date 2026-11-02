Trump says he may become 'Mr Veto' if Democrats win the midterms: 'I'm not going to let them ruin it'

President Donald Trump has said he may have to become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats win a majority in Tuesday’s midterm elections. His words came from a clip of a New York Post interview, which was aired on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures on Sunday.

What Trump said about vetoes

President Donald Trump has said he may become “Mr. Veto” if Democrats win the midterms on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

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Trump spoke to The Post’s Miranda Devine on her “Pod Force One” podcast, according to the New York Post. The full episode will be out on Monday.

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“I guess I’ll become Mr Veto,” the president told The Post’s Miranda Devine. “I’m not going to let them ruin it,” Trump continued.

He also spoke about how he would deal with a Democrat-led Congress.

“They’ll be sending stuff up, you veto it,” he said in the clip. “Eventually, after a month or two of getting all vetoed- you know, it’s just waste- they come over and make a deal.”

Trump added: “And then at some point, we’ll probably make deals. That’s what’s happened. I mean, this wouldn’t be the first time.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said: “I think that probably would happen, but hopefully we don’t have to worry about that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said: “I think that probably would happen, but hopefully we don’t have to worry about that.” {{/usCountry}}

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As per the New York Post, Trump has vetoed only two bills so far in his second term. He vetoed 10 during his first term.

Also read: Judge orders Trump administration to pull 3 taxpayer-funded election ads, including '$5,000 to Americans' spot

What polls say about Democrats’ chances in the midterms

As per Bloomberg, this is a rare admission by Trump that his party may lose the midterm elections. He was set to head to Kansas and Iowa on Sunday for more rallies.

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Trump has been campaigning nonstop. He has been travelling to states that have usually been Republican strongholds, but where the party now faces a tougher path. Voters are worried about the high cost of living and the war in Iran.

Most polls show that Democrats have a good chance of winning the three House seats they need to take control of the chamber. They are also becoming more confident about their chances of winning the Senate. Seven Senate races are currently very close.

However, Republican strategists say their private polling data shows a closer fight in the Senate. They believe many key races are still too close to call or could go in their party's favor, as per Bloomberg.

In his speeches, Trump has continued to call the country's economy the “greatest economy in history”. He has also said that polls do not accurately reflect Republican support.

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Also read: Georgia GOP candidate Kevin Martin backs Trump's Iran strategy ahead of midterms: 'We don't do it lagging'

Trump on a third term

In another clip from the interview, Trump said he would “love to run again if I had the chance, but the language is very exacting,” as per Bloomberg. He was referring to the Constitution.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution does not allow a president to be elected to more than two terms.