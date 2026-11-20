US President Donald Trump on Friday attacked Iran for not reaching a deal with Washington. He accused Tehran of misleading people for decades and said any agreement must meet US expectations.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after returning from Asia, (REUTERS) more less

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Speaking at a press conference after his China visit, Trump said Iran wanted an agreement but had not offered terms “acceptable” to him.

What did he say

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Speaking about the negotiations, Trump said Iran was interested in reaching an agreement but was not willing to accept the terms he wanted.

"The prices of gasoline now, that also depends on how we settle up with Iran. They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not a fake deal that they've been doing for 51 years. No longer 47. People talk 47. It's 51 years," Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further criticized Tehran over its conduct, accusing it of misleading people for decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further criticized Tehran over its conduct, accusing it of misleading people for decades. {{/usCountry}}

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"They've been bullsh***ing people for 51 years," the President said.

Also read: Trump threatens ‘tremendous tax’ on US tech firms building AI data centres abroad

Who was present

Trump walked into the White House briefing room with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were also there.

His remarks come amid continuing tensions in West Asia amid the conflict.

Also read: ‘We’ve got time’: Trump puts fresh Iran strikes on hold until after New Year

Trump delays decision on fresh Iran strikes

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Trump has said he will not decide right away on new major strikes on Iran. He suggested the issue could be discussed after the new year begins, according to Reuters.

Reuters asked him about the chance of new strikes in an interview. Trump spoke from his plane as he returned to Washington from his trip to China.

“Well, I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year,” Trump said. He added, “We’ve got time.”

He gave a similar timeline in two other interviews. “We’ll see what happens after January 1,” he told Fox News. In a separate interview with a reporter for Axios and Israel’s News 12, he said: “I’m not rushing to make any decisions on Iran.”

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According to Reuters, Trump has recently shifted between threatening more attacks on Iran and suggesting that he could bring the fighting to an end. Both sides remain at a standstill over efforts to end the conflict.