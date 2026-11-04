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Trump says looking forward to working with Democrats, as Speaker Mike Johnson admits GOP couldn't buck century-old midterms trend

Donald Trumps said he looked forward to working with democrats while Speaker Mike Johnson admitted Republicans failed to overcome historic midterm challenges.

Updated on: Nov 4, 2026, 12:08:06 IST
By Shirin Gupta
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President Donald Trump congratulated Democrats on their midterm election victories after early results showed Republicans suffered major losses in Congress. He said he was ready to work with the opposition party to advance the country’s interests.

Donald Trumps looks forward to work with democrats while Mike Johnson admits Republicans failed to overcome historic midterm challenges. (Mike Johnson | X)
Donald Trumps looks forward to work with democrats while Mike Johnson admits Republicans failed to overcome historic midterm challenges. (Mike Johnson | X)

“My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country,” Trump told CBS News in a phone interview after polls near close on Tuesday nights.

Also read: Check live updates of the 2026 US Midterms here.

Trump blames absence from ballot for Republican losses

Trump argued that Republicans would have performed better if he himself had appeared on the ballot. He said his supporters were less motivated because he was not directly competing in the election.

“I feel that I wasn’t on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that,” Trump told CBS News. “If I was, we would have won.”

Trump also said he had worked hard to support Republican candidates during the election cycle but acknowledged that many candidates failed to secure victories. “I tried to help people get elected, and they were not elected,” Trump said. “The people didn’t come out as they should have.”

Also read: 'Would have won in a landslide': Trump blames Democratic gains in midterms on him not being on the ballot

Johnson accepts House defeat as GOP faces leadership questions

Republicans entered the election hoping to defend their narrow House majority but faced voter concerns over the economy, national issues and the direction of the administration. Democrats capitalized on those concerns and gained enough seats to shift control of the chamber.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also acknowledged the Republican Party could not overcome historical trends that often hurt the president’s party during midterm elections. “From the first day of this election, we knew that to keep the House and sustain our majority, we would have to defy more than a century of midterm history.”

He further added, “My friends, we had one of the most productive Congresses in the history of the institution.”

He ended his speech by saying, “We DOUBLE DOWN. Come 2028 — WE WILL TAKE BACK THE HOUSE, and we will FINISH this job.”

Deep Dive

What did Donald Trump say about working with Democrats after the midterm elections?

Trump congratulated Democrats on their victories and said he looked forward to working with them for the good of the country.

Why did Mike Johnson say Republicans struggled to keep control of the House?

Johnson said Republicans had to overcome more than a century of midterm election history. The article notes that midterms often hurt the party of the president.

How could Democratic control of the House affect Trump's agenda?

Democrats could control House committees, investigate the administration and issue subpoenas, while making Trump's legislative agenda harder to advance. Trump would retain his veto power.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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