Trump scolds reporter for question about new whistleblower program during heated Oval Office exchange: ‘You better be careful’

President Donald Trump clashed with a reporter during an Oval Office exchange on Tuesday, October 20. The journalist was later identified by the US President’s Rapid Response Team as Andrew Feinberg, a correspondent for the Independent.

Trump scolds reporter for question about new whistleblower program during Oval Office exchange (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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The heated exchange took place as Trump took questions from reporters at the White House. He became visibly annoyed during his exchange with Feinberg, and asked the reporter to “be careful” when he questioned why a new whistleblower program offered a 1% commission when the False Claims Act can award whistleblowers at least 10%.

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“Hey! I don’t know who the hell you are but you better be careful,” Trump scolded, while raising a finger to the reporter.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump rebuked Feinberg again when he began asking about the president’s golf courses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump rebuked Feinberg again when he began asking about the president’s golf courses. {{/usCountry}}

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“Quiet, quiet!” Trump said. “What’s wrong with you? Are you a sick person? I actually think there's something wrong with you.”

JD Vance calls the whistleblower question ‘fundamentally dishonest’

Vice President JD Vance said the whistleblower question was a "fundamentally dishonest question,” per KUTV.

"Over 99% of the fraud that we're finding in the federal government isn't covered by the False Claims Act," Vance said. "What the president is saying is that he wants all fraud to be the sort of thing where if you find it, if you uncover it, if you find evidence and allow us to undo the money, you should benefit, not just the very narrow slice that's covered by the False Claims Act."

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This is not the first time Trump has clashed with a reporter in public. He routinely speaks out against news organizations and reporters whose questions or coverage he considers unfair, often accusing them of producing what he calls "fake news."

Last month, Trump lashed out at CNN host Kaitlan Collins after spotting her at the U.N. General Assembly. His attempt to ban CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House was later blocked by a federal judge.