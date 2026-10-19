JD Vance says 'there's a chance' he may not run for 2028 presidential race to succeed Trump

US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that he may not run for president in 2028, citing family considerations and his wife's reservations about political life, as polls indicate widespread dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the November midterm elections. JD Vance leaves 2028 presidential run uncertain. (AP Photo)

Speaking at a town hall hosted by CBS News on Saturday, October 17, Vance said there was a possibility he would not seek the Republican nomination to succeed Trump.

“Of course there's a chance,” Vance said when asked whether he might run. “We've got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service.”

The vice president said he would wait until after the midterm elections to consider his political future, describing himself as someone who tends to postpone major decisions.

“The way that I think about life, big life decisions — my wife will tell you this: I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it,” Vance said, adding that he would have to assess his options before making a decision.

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Americans unhappy with Trump's policies Vance's remarks come as opinion polls point to growing dissatisfaction with the direction of the country under Trump.

An NBC News poll found that 71% of adults surveyed believed the United States was on the “wrong track”. Only 28% said Trump's policies were helping the country, while 58% believed they were hurting it. Another 14% said the policies were making no difference.

A separate poll cited in the Daily Mail report found that 55% of voters would support Democrats if congressional elections were held at the time of the survey.

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The November 3 midterm elections will determine control of Congress for the remainder of Trump's term. Democrats are hoping to make significant gains in both chambers, potentially complicating the administration's legislative agenda.

Republicans currently hold 53 seats in the Senate, compared with 47 for Democrats. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election, 22 are held by Republicans. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a majority, as Vance would cast the tie-breaking vote in a 50-50 Senate.

Vance remains a potential Republican frontrunner Despite his latest remarks, Vance is considered a leading potential contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio also among the names being discussed.

Vance has repeatedly declined to commit to a campaign, saying his immediate priority is helping Republicans in the midterms.

On October 1, he appeared to criticize Senator Ted Cruz, another potential contender, during an interview with NBC News.

“It is really obvious to me that, at this very moment, Ted Cruz is running for president,” Vance said. “At this moment, I’m not. I’m trying to help elect Republicans.”

Cruz, whose Senate term runs through 2030, has campaigned in key states to raise funds for Republicans ahead of the elections.