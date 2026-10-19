Obama condemns probe into Ilhan Omar, says Trump administration is using federal power to intimidate her

“The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president,” Obama wrote.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, Obama criticized the federal investigation into Omar, a Minnesota Democrat and one of President Donald Trump’s vocal critics. He alleged that the administration was seeking to deport her based on an unsubstantiated claim about her citizenship status.

Former US President Barack Obama has condemned the Trump administration’s investigation into Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, calling its actions an “appalling” attempt to target a political opponent and intimidate an elected official.

The remarks followed a search of Omar’s Washington, DC, home by federal agents last week. According to media reports, agents seized personal records and her phone as part of the investigation. The search has raised questions about the timing and scope of the probe, particularly with the US midterm elections approaching.

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Obama questions citizenship allegations against Omar Omar was born in Somalia and came to the United States with her father when she was 12. Obama said her father became a naturalized US citizen five years later, when Omar was 17, allowing her to acquire citizenship automatically as a minor.

The former president said the Trump administration appeared to be pursuing a theory that Omar was actually 18 when her father became a citizen and therefore did not qualify for citizenship through him.

“Federal agents have raided her home, confiscated personal records, and seized her phone — all to try and uncover a nonexistent smoking gun from 20 years ago that will somehow make their case,” Obama wrote.

According to NBC News, a person familiar with the investigation said potential charges cited by federal officials included conspiracy and making false statements in immigration paperwork. The Justice Department has not publicly disclosed evidence supporting the allegations, and the investigation does not establish that Omar committed a crime.

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Omar has rejected the action as politically motivated. Last week, she described the search as “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

Obama draws parallels with Trump’s treatment of political opponents Obama also linked the investigation to what he described as a broader pattern of the Trump administration pursuing people it considers political opponents. He cited New York Attorney General Letitia James, former FBI Director James Comey and members of the Federal Reserve among those who have faced scrutiny.

He argued that using federal law enforcement to target elected officials over their political views could set a dangerous precedent, regardless of the officials’ political positions.

“The fact that any president, or any administration, is willing to engage in such transparent efforts to intimidate someone should outrage all Americans, regardless of how they feel about Congresswoman Omar’s political views,” Obama wrote.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Omar, who has challenged his policies and rhetoric on immigration.