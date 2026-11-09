Trump shares AI video of Dana White as press secretary, UFC fighters attacking reporters

US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated animated video on Truth Social depicting UFC president Dana White leading an aggressive White House press briefing, days after suggesting that White could become the next White House press secretary.

The AI-generated video portrays Dana White leading a chaotic press briefing, where UFC fighters confront journalists asking questions about Trump.

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Although Trump later clarified that his suggestion about White taking the press secretary position was intended as a joke, he shared the digitally created clip, which portrays journalists being physically confronted by mixed martial arts fighters. The video also repeats a baseless conspiracy theory about former first lady Michelle Obama.

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The clip, originally created by X user @DrClownPhD, opens with an animated version of White addressing reporters.

"Trump made me press secretary. I brought help," the AI-generated White declares.

Khabib, Makhachev and other UFC fighters appear in chaotic briefing

The fictional briefing quickly turns chaotic when journalists begin asking questions.

When one reporter asks, "Is Donald Trump a threat to democracy?" White calls on former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose animated character tackles and pins the journalist to the floor.

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{{^usCountry}} Another reporter, visibly distressed, says, "I don't feel safe." At that moment, an animated version of UFC fighter Islam Makhachev appears and carries the journalist away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another reporter, visibly distressed, says, "I don't feel safe." At that moment, an animated version of UFC fighter Islam Makhachev appears and carries the journalist away. {{/usCountry}}

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The scene continues with a reporter sporting blue hair and a septum piercing asking, "What are Trump's pronouns?" Two female fighters then rush toward the journalist as he protests, "This is fascism!"

White then looks around the room and asks, "Any more questions?"

Also Read: Trump says he was ‘only kidding’ about offering White House press secretary job to UFC CEO Dana White

AI video repeats controversial claim about Michelle Obama

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A final question concerns whether Michelle Obama intends to run for president in 2028. In response, an animated version of UFC heavyweight fighter Josh Hokit declares, "Michelle Obama is a man!"

The statement mirrors a controversial comment Hokit made following his victory at the UFC Freedom 250 event held at the White House over the summer.

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How the Michelle Obama conspiracy theory gained traction

The claim that Michelle Obama is secretly a man is a longstanding conspiracy theory that began circulating online in the early 2010s.

By 2013, YouTube videos promoting so-called "transvestigations" had started gaining attention. The conspiracy movement involves baseless allegations that well-known women are secretly transgender, often relying on manipulated images and misleading interpretations of physical appearances.

The rumor also attracted attention in 2014 when comedian Joan Rivers was recorded making a similar claim about the former first lady. Rivers joked that Barack Obama was the country's "first gay president."

MAGA figures and online personalities helped revive the rumor

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In subsequent years, digitally manipulated photographs and misleading online posts continued to circulate, with several conservative and MAGA-affiliated personalities helping revive the allegation.

In 2023, Omar Navarro, a California Republican who unsuccessfully ran four times for the 43rd Congressional District, posted on X: "Retweet if you think Michelle Obama is really a man."

That same year, comedian and conservative commentator Terrence K. Williams conducted an X poll asking users, "Do you believe this rumor that Michelle Obama is a man?" The poll reportedly showed that 50 percent of participants answered yes.

Josh Hokit revives controversial remark at White House UFC event

The conspiracy theory returned to the spotlight in June when UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit made a similar statement during the White House-hosted UFC event.

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"Michelle Obama is a man. Am I right, America?" Hokit said.

His comment sparked considerable backlash. Responding to the criticism afterward, Hokit attempted to defend himself, saying, "I thought I was giving her a compliment."

The AI-generated video now brings together the controversial remark, UFC personalities and political satire in a fictional press briefing that has drawn attention following Trump's decision to share it on Truth Social.