Were Obamas supposed to meet with Rob Reiner and wife on the day they were killed? Michelle Obama hits back at Trump

The Obamas were expected to meet with director Rob Reiner and his spouse, Michele, on the night they were reportedly murdered by their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, at their residence in Los Angeles. Michelle Obama shared her grief on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the murder of her friends, Rob and Michele Reiner, (AP File)

During Michelle Obama's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday evening, the host inquired the former First Lady about how she was managing the news of her friends' homicides. “We were supposed to be seeing them that night — last night — and we got the news,” she told Kimmel.

Expressing her grief, she stated that she and her husband were heartbroken upon discovering that the iconic filmmaker and his wife, with whom they had shared a friendship for “many, many years,” had been murdered.

‘They are not deranged or crazed,’ Michelle Obama on Reiners

“Let me just say this: Unlike some people, Rob and Michele Reiner are some of the most decent, courageous people you would ever want to know,” Michelle asserted. Her remarks comes as former President Trump blasted Reiner, saying that he was “deranged” and “tortured and struggling.”

“They are not deranged or crazed. What they have always been are passionate people who — in a time when there’s not a lot of courage going on — they were the kind of people who were ready to put their actions behind what they cared about. And they cared about their family.”

Also Read: Nick Reiner pals, neighbors give shocking details about Rob Reiner's son, ‘He has had demons…’

Barack Obama pays tribute to Reiners

Following their passing, former President Barack Obama remembered the Reiners' legacy in a statement.

“Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen,” he wrote on X.

Reiner, 78, was discovered dead alongside his 68-year-old spouse, Michele, at their residence in Brentwood on Sunday afternoon.

The couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been apprehended and is facing charges of murder. He is currently being held on a bail amount of $4 million.