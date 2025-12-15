Nick Reiner pals, neighbors give shocking details about Rob Reiner's son, ‘He has had demons…’

Nick Reiner, the 32 years old son of Rob Reiner, was infamous for his violent behavior, and those in his vicinity immediately recognized him as the person who allegedly took the lives of his parents, NY POST reported, citing friends and neighbors. Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner, was arrested for allegedly murdering his parents in Los Angeles. Neighbors reported a history of violence and substance abuse.(Reuters)

This was not the first instance of violence involving their son, remarked a longtime neighbor of the victims regarding Nick, who faces charges for fatally slashing the throats of his parents in their mansion located in Los Angeles.

“I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point,’’ the source told The POST.

According to Los Angeles jail records, Nick was detained on Sunday night after his parents death. The documents state that his bond was set at $4 million and accuse him of "gang activity," a felony, without providing any details.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that the agency was unable to provide additional information regarding Nick's arrest and the specific allegations against him.

Also Read: Did Nick Reiner really battle drug addiction? Rob Reiner's son once lived on streets, ‘I could have died’

‘It is a nightmare’

On Nick's struggle with substance abuse for an extended period, another neighbour said that his parents wanted him to seek assistance and enter rehabilitation, but he preferred to receive help from the comfort of his home. “And I know they have argued about that for years. Nick has had demons for the longest.”

Calling it absolute “nightmare”, the source told The POST “The whole thing is a tragedy.”

A former classmate of Nick's informed the outlet that Nick has “always been troubled” and that she “instantly knew it was him” upon hearing the news.

Nick brought in for questioning

Nick was taken in for questioning shortly after the Los Angeles fire department responded to a medical aid call at the couple's residence in Brentwood at 3:30 PM local time. Upon their arrival, they discovered a deceased man, aged 78, and a woman, aged 68, later identified as Rob and Michele. People reported that their daughter, Romy, who resides across the street, was the one who found them.

The LAPD subsequently confirmed that detectives from the robbery homicide division were looking into the deaths as an “apparent homicide.” Both TMZ and People have reported that the couple had sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack.