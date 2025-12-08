Trump makes 'shouldn't be president, fire me' comment with a Jimmy Kimmel twist

Donald Trump on Saturday presented the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals during a ceremony. During the event, he took a swipe at comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's hosting style, remarking that “Jimmy Kimmel was horrible” and suggesting that if he couldn’t surpass Kimmel in talent, he shouldn’t be president. US President Donald Trump speaks at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

As reported by AP, Trump said, “I've watched some of the people that host. Jimmy Kimmel was horrible. If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't think I should be president.”

Trump also commented on being the first president to host the awards, saying, "We have never had a president hosting the awards before. This is the first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right? You know, they’ll say he was horrible. He was terrible. It was a horrible situation. No, we’ll do fine."

What are the Kennedy Center awards?

President Donald Trump on Saturday presented medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees during a ceremony at the Oval Office, praising the group of artists, whom he said he was closely involved in selecting—as “perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class” ever.

This year’s honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, rock band Kiss, and actor-singer Michael Crawford.

Trump described the recipients as “incredible people” who represent the “very best in American arts and culture,” adding, “I know most of them and I've been a fan of all of them.”

Dressed in a tuxedo, Trump said, “This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans. This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

In August, Trump said he was “about 98% involved” in selecting the 2025 honorees when he personally announced them at the Kennedy Center, marking the first group chosen under his administration. Previously, the honorees were typically announced through a press release.