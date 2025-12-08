Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Trump makes 'shouldn't be president, fire me' comment with a Jimmy Kimmel twist

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 01:59 am IST

This year’s honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, rock band Kiss.

Donald Trump on Saturday presented the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees with their medals during a ceremony. During the event, he took a swipe at comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's hosting style, remarking that “Jimmy Kimmel was horrible” and suggesting that if he couldn’t surpass Kimmel in talent, he shouldn’t be president.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors Medallion Reception at the U.S. Department of State on December 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

As reported by AP, Trump said, “I've watched some of the people that host. Jimmy Kimmel was horrible. If I can't beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don't think I should be president.”

Trump also commented on being the first president to host the awards, saying, "We have never had a president hosting the awards before. This is the first. I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right? You know, they’ll say he was horrible. He was terrible. It was a horrible situation. No, we’ll do fine."

Also Read | Trump will award medals to the Kennedy Center honorees in an Oval Office ceremony

What are the Kennedy Center awards?

President Donald Trump on Saturday presented medals to the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees during a ceremony at the Oval Office, praising the group of artists, whom he said he was closely involved in selecting—as “perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class” ever.

This year’s honorees include actor Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, rock band Kiss, and actor-singer Michael Crawford.

Trump described the recipients as “incredible people” who represent the “very best in American arts and culture,” adding, “I know most of them and I've been a fan of all of them.”

Dressed in a tuxedo, Trump said, “This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans. This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

In August, Trump said he was “about 98% involved” in selecting the 2025 honorees when he personally announced them at the Kennedy Center, marking the first group chosen under his administration. Previously, the honorees were typically announced through a press release.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including 3I/ATLAS Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Trump makes 'shouldn't be president, fire me' comment with a Jimmy Kimmel twist
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On