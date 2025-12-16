Nick Reiner arrest photos emerge after Rob and Michele Reiner's murder; handcuffed, on the ground

Nick Reiner, son of slain director Rob Reiner was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department. Dramatic pictures of his arrest have now emerged. Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner.(X/@AlexBerenson)

As per the LAPD, Nick was held ‘responsible’ for the murder of the Stand By Me director and his wife Michele. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles by daughter, Romy Reiner, as per CBS News and People magazine. Their murder has shocked Hollywood and beyond.

“On December 14, 2025, around 3:40 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to West Los Angeles Division responded to a call of a death investigation in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue. Once inside the residence, officers discovered two victims, who were subsequently identified as Robert and Michele Reiner. Robbery Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section (RHD/HSS), responded to the residence and initiated an investigation regarding the circumstances of their deaths,” the LAPD statement read.

“As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide. The investigation further revealed that Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths. Nick Reiner was located and arrested at approximately 9:15 p.m. He was booked for murder and remains in custody with no bail, under Booking Number 7144668. On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, the case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration,” authorities added.

Nick Reiner arrest photos

Photos of Reiner's arrest were shared by Matt Finn of Fox News. “LAPD photos of Rob Reiner's son Nick being arrested in L.A.,” he wrote on X, posting two photos of authorities taking Nick into custody. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

One photo shows a person on the ground, being handcuffed, while authorities stand around, guarding the scene. The second photo shows a person in a jacket with stripes being led away, apparently towards a police car. The individual is seen in handcuffs, and the faces of all people are blurred.

“GND U.S Marshal Task Force assisted Robbery Homicide Division in locating and arresting a double homicide suspect.,” the Fox News journalist added, citing the LAPD.