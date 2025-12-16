Rob Reiner, wife Michele ‘loved their kids so much’; heartbroken Maria Shriver says

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. As their bodies were discovered with knife wounds, the authorities are investigating their deaths as homicides. The renowned filmmaker's passing has sent shockwaves across the world, with tributes pouring in from Hollywood stars and his fans alike. Maria Shriver remembered her late friends in an emotional Instagram post on Monday. Maria Shriver shares an emotional note for Rob and Michele Reiner

‘Gutted’ Maria Shriver pays emotional tribute to Rob Reiner and wife Michele

“I loved Michele and Rob Reiner,” Shriver wrote, adding that they were “among my closest friends.” The former first lady of California went on to recall how she and the Reiners raised their children together. “We laughed together, we cried together, we played together, we dreamed together,” she continued.

Shriver revealed that she had dinner with them “this past week, and they were in the best place in the [sic] their lives: loving one another, loving their friends, their family, their country.” “They never gave up on our country. They wanted to make it better.”

“They always, always wanted to make our world better, and they were willing to fight to make it the country they loved,” Shriver further shared. “I loved them, and I knew they loved me, for any friend like that is such a gift. They gave me and all their friends that gift all the time.”

The 70-year-old also highlighted Reiners' connection with their children. Rob and Michele had three biological children: Jake Reiner, 34, Nick Reiner, 32, and Romy Reiner, 28. They were also parents to adopted daughter, Tracy Reiner, 61. “They loved their kids so much, and they never stopped trying to be really good parents,” Shriver said.

The heartbroken journalist continued to say, “My love is with their family.” “I’m so sad for them. I’m devastated, gutted, shocked, stunned, and so deeply saddened, as are all of the people who loved them and who they loved. I hope people remember them as two deeply talented, kind, fun, loving, good, patriotic people who loved each other deeply.”

She concluded her note with, “I’ll miss you, Michele. I’ll miss you, Rob. I love you both. Thank you for your friendship. God bless you both. Life will not be the same without you here, that’s for sure.”