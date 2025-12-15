Did Nick Reiner indulge in clash with his parents Rob and Michele? All on ‘very loud argument’ at Conan O’Brien party

Rob Reiner and his spouse engaged in a “very loud argument” with their troubled son at American late-night talk-show host and comedian Conan O’Brien’s Christmas gathering—just hours before authorities stated that they were found dead in their Los Angeles residence, Daily Beast reported, citing insiders. Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were involved in a loud dispute with their son Nick at a Christmas event before their murder

Nick Reiner, 32, has been taken into custody in relation to his parents’ horrific murder, although law enforcement has refrained from asserting that he is the individual who fatally slashed their throats.

Family sources informed TMZ that Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, departed the party following the altercation. The timing of Nick's departure remains uncertain.

The couple was found deceased in their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon.

The Reiners were allegedly at their “wits’ end” with Nick, who oscillated between rehabilitation and homelessness during his teenage years and has continued to grapple with mental health challenges and substance abuse, sources stated to TMZ.

Sources informed TMZ that Michele believed the couple had exhausted all possible options.

The specifics of the disagreement between Nick and his parents during the Christmas gathering remain uncertain.

Nick Reiner arrested

Nick Reiner was taken into custody after his parents death, The Guardian reported, citing Los Angeles jail records.

According to the records, Nick, 32, was arrested on Sunday night. He is accused of “gang activity,” a felony, according to the papers, which also state that his bond was set at $4 million.

On Monday, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) stated that additional information regarding Nick's arrest and the particular offense he was suspected of was not immediately available.

Nick is a screenwriter who had earlier worked with his father on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was inspired by his personal experiences with homelessness and addiction. He started receiving assistance with his drug addiction as a teenager. According to him, he spent more than 17 times in rehab by the time he was 22.