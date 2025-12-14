Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
California cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns against this popular sleep supplement: ‘Be very careful’

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Dec 14, 2025 01:23 pm IST

As melatonin use rises among adults and children alike, questions about its safety are growing. Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares what people need to know.

Late nights, racing thoughts, and broken sleep have pushed many people towards melatonin as an easy fix. Marketed as natural and harmless, the supplement is now a nightly ritual for millions. But is it really as safe as it seems? Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, a functional medicine doctor and board-certified interventional cardiologist based in California, US, with over 20 years of experience, reveals the truth behind melatonin use. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist explains whether 'eggs can actually cause cancer’; shares tips on how to consume them safely )

Dr Bhojraj promotes magnesium over melatonin for sleep and health benefits. (Freepik)

Is melatonin really safe for regular use

Dr Bhojraj explains in his December 12 Instagram post, “There are some concerns that were raised recently about melatonin. If used too much, it can suppress puberty in kids. So there are a lot of things that melatonin, which is a neurotransmitter, can do that I don’t love”

He highlights that while melatonin does have certain benefits, it is not something to be consumed casually or long-term without understanding its impact. “Now, it is anti-inflammatory, so there are benefits to it. I’m not saying that it’s not something that we use. We just have to be very careful,” he adds.

Is magnesium a safer alternative

In contrast, Dr Bhojraj strongly advocates magnesium as a safer and more versatile alternative, especially for sleep-related concerns. “Whereas with magnesium, I use that. I love magnesium,” he says. “You can use it for sleep. You can use it to regulate bowel health. You can use it to regulate inflammation. It can help with anxiety and depression.”

According to him, magnesium supports multiple bodily functions and is far more forgiving when used consistently. “For so many reasons, I love magnesium. And in particular, magnesium glycinate or magnesium threonate are probably the magnesium salts that I love the most,” Dr Bhojraj notes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

