Bengaluru nutritionist reveals top signs when you may need magnesium supplement: ‘If you have gut issues…’

To better support the body's functions and help you stay healthy at your peak, supplements can come in handy as they address deficiencies and bridge nutritional gaps. Magnesium supplements are one such option, known for supporting various health functions, from muscle recovery to improved sleep. But how do you go forward with it? How do you know if you really need magnesium? And are there any clear signs of magnesium deficiency? Magnesium supplements support various health functions, from a better immune system to strong bones.

Addressing all these magnesium-related concerns, Bengaluru-based nutritionist Anupama Menon explained in an Instagram post on November 18 who should consider magnesium supplements, and why blood tests may not always reveal the deficiency.

Who needs magnesium supplement?

As per the nutritionist, magnesium deficiency is much more widespread than you realise, particularly after a certain age. She said, “Who should be taking magnesium supplements? Short answer, almost everyone after 40 and no, don't look at your blood work and decide.”

It might seem straightforward to rely on blood tests to determine whether you have a magnesium deficiency, but Anupama said it may not be as effective. She noted, “Your serum magnesium represents just one per cent of your total magnesium in the body. That test will not tell you anything, so how do you know if you really need it?”

Signs your body may be low on magnesium

“If you have gut issues, if you have poor recovery after workouts, if you struggle with sleep, if you need your bones to be stronger, then magnesium can make a real difference,” Anupama named some signs which may indicate that your body may be running low on magnesium. This shows how crucial magnesium's role is in muscle relaxation, nerve function, sleep regulation and bone health.

Dosage

Next, Anupama addressed dosage, noting that this is where many people tend to go wrong. Women generally require about 300-325 mg per day, while men need around 400-420 mg. However, these are not standard doses. The nutritionist emphasised that the exact requirement depends on an individual's lifestyle, body type, and symptoms. Further, there are different forms of magnesium, so the dosage can vary based on the type being used.

She concluded by cautioning against self-diagnosing and self-prescribing. “Talk to your doctor and titrate based on your needs. We need supplementation, some of it may sound fancy and not really needed, but not magnesium, that's a true hero,” Anupama explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.