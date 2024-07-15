Magnesium supplements can alleviate anxiety and regulate cortisol; here's how: Neurologist explains

There has been a recent surge in reels and online information about the positive impact of magnesium supplements on mental health. Influencers across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter are sharing their positive experiences after consuming magnesium supplements – they recommend magnesium supplements to alleviate anxiety and have a positive impact on mental health. Magnesium is thought to help reduce anxiety due to its role in various biochemical processes and neurotransmitter regulation in the brain.(Unsplash)

However, how much truth is in that information? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sheetal Goyal, Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said, “Magnesium is thought to help reduce anxiety due to its role in various biochemical processes and neurotransmitter regulation in the brain.” Here’s how magnesium can have a positive effect on mental health and help in alleviating symptoms of anxiety.

Neurotransmitter regulation:

Magnesium aids in regulating neurotransmitters like serotonin, which influences mood. Adequate magnesium levels may support serotonin synthesis and function, potentially reducing anxiety.

GABA regulation:

Magnesium can boost the activity of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter with calming effects on the brain. GABA helps decrease neuronal excitability, promotes relaxation, and reduces anxiety.

ALSO READ: 10 types of magnesium and how they benefit your health

Stress response:

Magnesium is involved in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which controls the stress response. Adequate magnesium levels may mitigate the impact of stress hormones like cortisol, thus bringing down symptoms of anxiety effectively.

Magnesium helps in regulating Cortisol levels - the stress hormone.(Unsplash)

Muscle relaxation:

Muscle tension is often linked to anxiety, and sufficient magnesium levels may help relieve physical symptoms of anxiety, such as muscle cramps and tension headaches.

ALSO READ: All about Magnesium Glycinate to fight magnesium deficiency

Sleep promotion:

Magnesium can enhance sleep quality by regulating melatonin, the hormone that controls the sleep-wake cycle. Improved sleep can lead to reduced anxiety levels.

Cardiovascular support:

Magnesium supports cardiovascular health, and adequate levels may lower the risk of heart palpitations and other physical symptoms that can resemble anxiety and other mental health conditions.

General well-being:

Magnesium deficiency is linked to increased anxiety symptoms. Ensuring adequate magnesium intake through diet or supplements can enhance overall well-being – this can further help manage anxiety.