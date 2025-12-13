AIIMS-trained neurologist explains whether 'eggs can actually cause cancer’; shares tips on how to consume them safely

Social media has been buzzing in recent days with alarming claims that eggs, especially from the brand Eggoz, may contain banned chemicals that could cause cancer. Videos, forwards, and screenshots have spread rapidly, leaving many people worried about the safety of their daily egg consumption. Dr Sehrawat advises caution as egg safety claims spark social media alarm. (Pixabay)

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, Neurologist and General Physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi), shared on her December 13 Instagram post her insights on the viral claims, explaining whether eggs pose any real cancer risk and how to separate myths from facts. (Also read: Bengaluru cardiologist explains ‘why heart attack risk rises in winter’; shares tips to reduce cardiac emergencies )

Could eggs really contain cancer-causing compounds

The viral clip suggested that eggs from a certain company contained high levels of nitrofuran metabolites, compounds that have the potential to convert normal body cells into cancer cells. “Ideally, these substances should have zero tolerance in food,” Dr Priyanka explains. “However, according to the FSSAI, there is a maximum permissible limit for these residues.”

The egg company in question responded to the claims by posting a report on their website, stating that their eggs tested well below the maximum residual limit and are within permissible safety standards.

How to consume them safely

Dr Sehrawat urges caution but emphasises clarity: “It’s important to know whether these claims are true or false. Consumers shouldn’t panic based on viral videos alone. Verified testing and regulatory limits provide a better understanding of real risk.”

For now, she advises, people can continue consuming eggs from trusted sources, including local farmers’ markets, while being mindful of quality and hygiene. “The focus should be on safe handling, proper cooking, and balanced consumption,” she adds.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.