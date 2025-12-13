Bengaluru cardiologist explains ‘why heart attack risk rises in winter’; shares tips to reduce cardiac emergencies

Winter may bring cosy mornings and warm beverages, but it is also the season when cardiologists observe a noticeable rise in heart attacks and other cardiac emergencies. Cold temperatures cause blood vessels to constrict, forcing the heart to work harder to maintain body heat and blood flow. This added strain can be particularly dangerous for people with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, or coronary artery disease. (Also read: Anant Ambani’s fitness trainer explains ‘how to eat protein, carbs, and fats’ the right way for better health ) Cold weather can elevate heart attack risks by constricting blood vessels and increasing blood pressure.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

How winter affects heart health

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh T R, Director and Senior Consultant, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, explains how winter weather impacts heart health.

Cold temperature and blood vessels

During winter, when the body is exposed to cold, blood vessels constrict to retain heat. This constriction increases blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder,” explains Dr Rajesh.

“Suddenly stepping out of a warm room into cold air or going for early morning walks without adequate layering can shock the cardiovascular system. These abrupt temperature changes accelerate heart rate, raise blood pressure, and limit oxygen supply,” he says. “In people with arterial blockages, reduced blood flow to the heart muscles can significantly increase the risk of angina and heart attacks.”

Respiratory infections

Winter also brings a rise in flu, viral infections, and pneumonia,” Dr Rajesh notes. “These infections can trigger inflammation and reduce oxygen levels in the body, which often leads to complications in people with pre-existing heart conditions.”

Winter weather increases cardiac risks due to physical inactivity, unhealthy eating, and elevated blood viscosity.(Shutterstock)

Winter lethargy and reduced physical activity

Cold weather discourages regular exercise, often resulting in weight gain, poor circulation, and increased cholesterol levels,” he explains. “Physical inactivity is directly linked to a higher risk of cardiac events.”

Unhealthy winter eating habits

Winter diets tend to include heavier, high-salt, and high-fat comfort foods,” says Dr Rajesh. “Such eating habits can elevate blood pressure and cholesterol, putting additional strain on the heart.”

Winter’s effect on blood thickness

Lower temperatures can increase blood viscosity, making the blood thicker and more prone to clot formation,” he adds. “This raises the risk of heart attacks and strokes, especially among older adults.”

Ways to reduce cardiac risk during winter

He further shares key tips to prevent cardiac complications during the winter months:

1. Dress in warm layers: Sudden exposure to cold has the effect of constricting blood vessels and raising blood pressure. Wearing thermal layers, scarves, gloves, and socks helps your body maintain its temperature and cuts down on cardiac stress.

2. Stay physically active: It is advisable to do some light indoor exercises such as yoga, walking inside the house, stretching, or using the stationary cycle. When exercising outdoors, ensure to wear protective clothing to safeguard yourself from environmental factors. Practice this for at least 30 minutes daily to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Cold winter weather increases cardiovascular strain, leading to higher risks of heart attacks. (Freepik)

3. Eat heart-healthy and winter-friendly foods: Consume foods that support cardiovascular health: oats, leafy greens, nuts, fruits, millets, calcium-rich winter vegetables, and omega-3–rich foods such as flaxseeds and walnuts. People stop drinking sufficient water in winter without realising it. Dehydration leads to thickening of the blood and makes clots more likely. So, sipping warm water or herbal teas throughout the day can prevent them.

4. Manage chronic conditions: Cold weather often aggravates conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and asthma. Regularly checking blood pressure, monitoring sugar levels, taking medications on time, and being compliant with your doctor's advice, especially for older adults, is crucial.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.