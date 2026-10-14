Trump shares graphic animal attack videos, some of them AI-generated: ‘Don’t ever mess with nature’

President Donald Trump has been posting graphic animal attack videos on Truth Social to warn people against “messing” with nature. This comes after a man died after entering a tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England.

Trump shares graphic animal attack videos, some of them AI-generated (REUTERS/Evan Vucci) (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump posted a video of the English man being attacked by a tiger, captioning it, “Don’t ever mess with nature! President DJT.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

In a follow-up post with no caption, the President posted a compilation of animals, mainly wild big cats, attacking humans. However, some of the videos appear to be AI-generated, Forbes reported.

Also Read | Man enters tiger enclosure at England wildlife park, gets killed in attack

Trump appeared to share the posts during his trip to Alaska. He is set to give a rally speech in the city of Wasilla, located about 40 miles north of Anchorage.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger attack

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The man killed by a tiger at a zoo in South Yorkshire has been identified locally as William Chapman, per The Guardian. He scaled the fence and entered the enclosure, following which witnesses saw him walking up to a 200kg male Siberian tiger named Altai, which attacked him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man killed by a tiger at a zoo in South Yorkshire has been identified locally as William Chapman, per The Guardian. He scaled the fence and entered the enclosure, following which witnesses saw him walking up to a 200kg male Siberian tiger named Altai, which attacked him. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The incident lasted only a couple of minutes. Chapman, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Read | Should you watch a tiger mauling a man – or a live-streamed execution? We asked an ethicist

Chapman’s family said in a statement that he “suffered from significant mental illness,” and described him as a “bright, warm and engaging young man.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” said the family. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this. William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back.”

They added, “Sadly, William suffered from significant mental illness over a number of years and was consequently prescribed strong medication. It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. We would ask everybody to respect that process.”