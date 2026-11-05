Trump shares thoughts on potential impeachment after midterm losses: 'It would destroy Democrats'

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday at White House that if Democrats try to impeach him when they take control of Congress next year, it would “destroy” their party.

US President Donald Trump speaks about the possibility of impeachment. (REUTERS)

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He was asked about a possible impeachment a day after his Republican Party suffered a big loss in the midterm elections, according to AFP. Trump said, “I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that.” He also insisted there was “no reason” for him to be impeached.

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Also read: Democrats' leader Chuck Schumer demands an end to the Iran war as party takes control of both Congressional houses

Trump says he is not worried

Deep Dive What did Trump say about Democrats potentially impeaching him after the midterm elections? Trump said he was not worried and argued that impeachment without a reason would “destroy” the Democratic Party. He insisted there was no basis to impeach him. Could Democrats impeach Trump after gaining control of Congress? A Democratic-controlled House could initiate impeachment proceedings, but the articles describe this as a possibility, not a confirmed decision. Senator Ted Cruz predicted Democrats might pursue impeachment. How could Democrats remove Trump from office through impeachment? The House can impeach a president, while the Senate holds the trial. Removal requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict.

Trump dismissed concerns that Democrats could seek to impeach him after their midterm wins. He said he was not worried and warned that the move would backfire politically.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump was speaking at the White House for the first time since the midterm results. When he was asked if he was worried about Democrats going for impeachment, he said, “No, no, no, not even a little bit.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump was speaking at the White House for the first time since the midterm results. When he was asked if he was worried about Democrats going for impeachment, he said, “No, no, no, not even a little bit.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “it would be impeachment for no reason. For what? For having a successful country? A country in more successful now than anytime in its history”

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Also read: JD Vance blames Iran war for Republicans’ 2026 midterm losses: ‘Our voters switched to Democrats’

Trump on working with Democrats

As per the reports, Trump suggested he could work with Democrats in Congress, as long as they did not try to block his administration. He said, “I’ll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto.”

His remarks came after Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Democrats win Senate and House in midterms

Democrats have won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

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According to The Hill, Democrats needed to gain at least four seats to take control of the Senate. However, they gained at least seven seats.

High gas prices linked to the Iran war and worries about the economy helped Democrats attack Trump and Republicans. Trump’s falling approval ratings were a big drag on the Republican Party, as per The Hill. A Fox News poll from mid-October, found Trump’s job approval at 36 percent, with 64 percent disapproving.

The Senate victory gives Democrats more power to question the Trump administration and a greater say in approving government officials and federal judges. It also sets the stage for Chuck Schumer to return as majority leader in 2027.