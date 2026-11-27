President Donald Trump is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Phoenix that produces chips for companies including Nvidia, a White House official confirmed, according to CBS News.
Trump is scheduled to tour the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) facility in Phoenix, Arizona, and deliver remarks there on Friday, December 4.
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It remains uncertain whether Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, or the state's Democratic senators, Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego, will be present at next week's event.
Arizona expansion to generate 21,000 jobs
According to the official, the expansion is projected to create more than 10,000 direct jobs, along with an additional 11,000 indirect positions in the local community.
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The Taiwan-based chipmaker has been expanding its operations in Arizona since 2020, as outlined on its website. The president's visit next week is expected to focus on the company's latest facility expansion.
Nvidia faces scrutiny amid US-China AI race
The planned trip comes as Nvidia faces increased scrutiny, as its powerful semiconductors have become central to the technological competition between the U.S. and China over artificial intelligence.{{/usCountry}}
The planned trip comes as Nvidia faces increased scrutiny, as its powerful semiconductors have become central to the technological competition between the U.S. and China over artificial intelligence.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier this month, co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang stepped down following reports of his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed who U.S. intelligence agencies suspected of having ties to Chinese espionage. China has denied the allegations.Also Read Justice Department 'never saw' Marco Rubio's memo on Jensen Huang that led to brief Nvidia ouster
Trump pushed for Huang's return
Trump had pushed for Jensen Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia. The US President also commented on Huang's return to Nvidia, saying he had communicated with members of the company's board both “directly” and “indirectly” about the decision.
Explaining his involvement, the president said he was concerned that China might “hire” Huang.
“I think the board acted really responsibly. They did ask for assurance on the national security threat. And we gave them assurances at least with everything we know, and we know a lot," Trump said, adding that he had "convinced" the board to reinstate the CEO.
Huang explains board's reinstatement decision
Huang, meanwhile, told employees that Nvidia's board had decided to bring him back after examining the available evidence.Also Read ‘I think he’s absolutely fine’: Trump again defends Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid spy concerns
He rejected suggestions that his reinstatement was based on his standing as a “tech bro,” any notion that he was above the law, or simply pressure from high-ranking government officials.
He said the board had reviewed the facts and received assurances that his return would not pose a threat to national security.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.