US President Donald Trump is set to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday. The honor, considered the highest civilian award in the United States, recognizes Giuliani's leadership of the city following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Donald Trump will award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, recognising his leadership of New York after 9/11. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) more less

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Trump has praised Giuliani, who is also a longtime political ally, calling him the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot.” The president had announced plans to give him the medal last year, shortly after Giuliani was seriously injured in a car crash.

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Now 82, Giuliani expressed his gratitude for the recognition in a statement. He also shared the credit with people who worked alongside him during his time in public service.

“I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me, and loved me — particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together,” he said.

Giuliani's career after the September 11 attacks

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{{^usCountry}} Giuliani became a nationally recognised figure after leading New York through the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. His public profile later helped him launch a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, although he did not secure the party's nomination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giuliani became a nationally recognised figure after leading New York through the aftermath of the September 11 attacks. His public profile later helped him launch a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, although he did not secure the party's nomination. {{/usCountry}}

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His political career took another turn when he became Trump's personal lawyer. Giuliani played a major role in Trump's efforts to challenge his defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden.

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However, courts rejected the election fraud claims he promoted. Two former Georgia election workers also won a $148 million defamation judgment against Giuliani over false statements he made about them.

He later faced legal consequences, including sanctions from courts and disbarment in New York and Washington over repeated false statements about the 2020 election.

Other recipients of Trump's Medal of Freedom

Giuliani is among several people Trump has recognised with presidential medals during his time in office. In his second term, the president has also awarded the Medal of Freedom posthumously to Welles Crowther, known as the “man in the red bandanna” for helping rescue people during the September 11 attacks.

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Trump also honored conservative activist Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

During his first term, Trump awarded the medal to several well-known figures, including golfer Tiger Woods, former football coach Lou Holtz, economist Arthur Laffer, baseball legend Mariano Rivera and radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The president also gave the honor posthumously to baseball star Babe Ruth and singer Elvis Presley.

Giuliani's award comes after a career that has included national recognition for his response to the September 11 attacks, a presidential campaign and a controversial role in Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election result.