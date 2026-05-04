'Rudy Giuliani on death bed': Big claim after Trump prays for ex-NYC mayor amid hospital update

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and onetime adviser to Donald Trump, is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to his spokesperson. Former Donald Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is hospitalized. (REUTERS)

Spokesman Ted Goodman said in a post on X, “Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

No details were provided about the cause of his hospitalization or how long the 81-year-old has been admitted.

This news of Giuliani's hospitalization came two days after he hosted his online show, “America’s Mayor Live,” Friday night from Palm Beach, Florida.

The news comes just two days after Giuliani hosted his online program, America’s Mayor Live, from Palm Beach, Florida. During the broadcast, he appeared visibly unwell, coughing and noting his voice was "a little under the weather.”

Trump reacts In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump called Giuliani a “true warrior” and praised his tenure as mayor.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition," Trump wrote.

He added, "What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Brian Krassenstein's big claim Political commentator Brian Krassenstein responded on X, criticizing Trump’s remarks. He also claimed that Giuliani is “on his death.”

"Nothing like Rudy Giuliani being on his death bed and Trump using it to promote his election lies. Pathetic scumbag," he wrote.