Why Trump's disapproval ratings have hit an all-time high - Key factors in latest polls

New polling numbers are presenting a difficult picture for President Donald Trump just months before the 2026 midterm elections. The latest among them, a new Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey, found the 79-year-old's disapproval rating has climbed to 62%, the highest level recorded during either of his terms in office. His approval rating currently stands at 37%, down slightly from February. President Donald Trump arrives to the Trump suite during the final round of the Cadillac Championship 2026 (Getty Images via AFP)

The poll was conducted between April 24-28 among 2,560 American adults and carried a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.

Why Trump's disapproval rating is at a high The strongest source of voter frustration remains the economy, particularly inflation and rising living costs. Trump’s weakest numbers came on the issue of cost of living, where 76% of respondents disapproved of his handling of the issue compared to only 23% who approved.

Inflation numbers were nearly as damaging, with 72% disapproving and 27% approving of the president’s performance.

Even broader economic perceptions have slipped significantly. The poll showed 65% disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy overall, while 34% approve - a seven-point decline since February.

The survey suggested many Americans no longer strongly trust either major party on core financial issues. On the economy, 34% said they trust Republicans, 33% trust Democrats, while the remainder said they trust neither or both equally.

Iran conflict adds to pressure The administration’s handling of the Iran conflict has also been a point of concern. According to the survey, 66% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s approach to the Iran war, while only 33% support his handling of the situation.

Immigration remains Trump’s strongest issue Despite poor overall numbers, Trump continues to receive relatively stronger support on immigration and border security. The poll found 45% approve of his handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border, compared to 54% who disapprove.

That remains significantly better than his ratings on inflation, cost of living and foreign policy.

Still, large portions of Americans expressed broader distrust toward both political parties on several key national issues:

23% trust neither party on immigration

27% trust neither on the economy

28% trust neither on crime

33% trust neither on inflation

On artificial intelligence policy, 51% said they trust neither Republicans nor Democrats.

Republican support remains strong, but cracks are emerging Trump continues maintaining overwhelming support among Republican voters, with 85% approval among Republicans remaining unchanged from earlier polling. However, some warning signs are appearing within GOP-aligned independents.

Approval among Republican-leaning independents dropped to 56%, a new low in the survey. Among independents overall, Trump’s approval stands at just 25%.

Democratic voters remain overwhelmingly opposed to the president, with only 5% approving of his job performance while 95% disapprove.

Democrats gaining momentum before midterms The polling also indicates growing momentum for Democratic Party candidates ahead of November’s House elections. Among registered voters, Democrats currently hold a five-point advantage over Republicans on congressional preference, an increase from a two-point lead in earlier polls.

The advantage widens further among voters who say they are absolutely certain to vote. Democratic enthusiasm for the midterms also appears stronger than Republican enthusiasm. According to the poll:

73% of Democrats say this election is more important than previous midterms

52% of Republicans say the same Within Trump’s own coalition, a divide has emerged between MAGA and non-MAGA Republicans. About 77% of self-identified MAGA Republicans say they are certain to vote, compared to 59% among non-MAGA Republicans.

Meanwhile, 79% of Democrats surveyed said they are absolutely certain to cast ballots in November.

Multiple polls show similar trend The Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos findings are not isolated.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released April 28 showed Trump’s approval rating at 34%, the lowest level recorded in that survey.

Meanwhile, the The New York Times polling average as of May 3 showed Trump at 39% approval and 58% disapproval nationally.