Rudy Giuliani update: Ex-NYC Mayor 'coughed,' sounded 'raspy' on live show amid health scare; 'My voice is...'

The office of former New York City Mayor and Trump advisor, Rudy Giuliani, issued a statement saying that the 81-year-old suffered a health scare for which he had to be hospitalized in New York City. Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized recently. (Rudy Giuliani on Instagram)

The statement on Sunday evening did not provided details on what happened to Giuliani and when he was hospitalized. The statement said that he is "critical but stable."

Although the veteran politician and lawyer's representative did not provide details of his health scare, Associated Press reported that he was likely showing some symptoms of illness in Friday's episode of his show, "America's Mayor Live."

Per AP, Giuliani was seen in Friday's episode of his show, coughing while his voice was raspy. He said: “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

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What Giuliani's Representatives Said The statement from Giuliani's representative Ted Goodman discussed Giuliani's career and legacy more instead of providing details on what happened to him.

The statement read: "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani."

Trump, Eric Adams React To Rudy Giuliani's Illness Rudy Giuliani rose to fame during his tenure as the New York City which coincided with the 9/11 attacks. As a result, he came to be known as "America's Mayor." He fought for the presidency unsuccessfully in the 2008 US election.

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As a result, as the news of the health scare broke, eminent personalities across party lines joined in to wish well for the 81-year-old Republican.

Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, wished “strength, good health, and a full recovery” for Giuliani. Additionally, a spokesperson for Adams, Todd Shapiro, released a formal statement on behalf of the ex-Mayor.

“From his years as a federal prosecutor to leading New York City through its darkest day on 9/11, he stood with this city when it needed him most,” it said. “Public service at that level demands sacrifice, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the people you serve.”

Donald Trump, meanwhile, called him a "True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.