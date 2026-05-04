Trump health update: Amid new surgery speculation, insider says ‘pray for president’

A viral social media post on X has claimed that President Donald Trump is undergoing surgery have been swirling on the internet. The rumor gained traction after Nancy Mace posted “ Pray for President Trump” on X. A viral post on X claims President Trump is undergoing surgery, fueled by Rep. Nancy Mace's message to pray for him. However, no truth is found to the statement. (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes after, on Saturday, Trump, 79, made an unplanned visit to his dentist in Florida, sparking further rumors about his health.

The combination of these posts triggered a surge in speculation around Trump's surprise visit to the dentist. Many users are trying to verify Trump’s health status. However, no statement from Trump’s office, family, or verified government channels has confirmed any medical emergency or surgical procedure as of now.

Read more: Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims

“Pray for President Trump” Rep. Nancy Mace on Sunday morning posted a message on X and wrote, “Pray for President Trump.”

Her sudden post came after the news that Trump had left his Jupiter golf club in Florida for a dentist appointment. The White House stated that it was a "scheduled" meeting with a "local dentist," according to White House pool reporter Annie Linskey.

Amid the hospital speculations and fiasco, some online users saw Mace's post as a sign of a serious condition even though it made no mention of surgery or any particular health issue. Her comment, however, does not validate any operation or medical condition.

A user on X speculated foul play in Trump's dentist visit and wrote, “This morning, Rep. Nancy Mace posts errily & seemingly out of the blue to 'Pray for President Trump'. The plot thickens…"

Multiple users on X posted allegations of Trump “undergoing a surgery.”