Trump health update: Medical expert raises questions about dentist visit after Walter Reed claims

President Donald Trump's health once again came into focus after it was reported that he'd left his Jupiter golf club in Florida for a dentist appointment. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before he boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP)

White House pool reporter Annie Linskey noted the White House say that it was a ‘scheduled’ appointment with a ‘local dentist’. However, the news of Trump's visit to the dentist has raised some eyebrows.

A Washington Post reporter quipped “i need to find a dentist who works weekends,” indicating that dental appointments over the weekend were an anomaly. Another person wrote “Trump left his Jupiter golf club in FL for an alleged unknown ‘scheduled’ dental appointment at his ‘local dentist.’ Translation=he’s having private meeting with unknown people again.”

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Yet another claimed that the president's love for golf was such that he would not have kept an appointment the same day as a golf tournament at his club.

Meanwhile, a medical expert raised questions about the need for a dentist appointment in Florida, stating that the White House had facilities on-site for dental checkups. Jonathan Reiner, Professor of Medicine and Surgery Interventional Cardiologist, and a medical analyst for CNN, shared his thoughts on X.