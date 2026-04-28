Trump health update: Photos with King Charles spark fresh concerns; ‘discoloration on left hand’

President Donald Trump's photos with King Charles have sparked fresh concerns about his health. The Royal Family member is on a US visit and Trump posed with First Lady Melania, alongside Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla. US President Donald Trump greets Britain's King Charles III upon arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP) Visuals from the event were shared widely online and it was pointed out that his left hand now showed ‘discoloration’ as well. Notably, Trump's right hand has shown discoloration for some time now, which had prompted many to enquire about the president's health. However, the White House and Trump himself have asserted that all is well with the Republican Commander in Chief. “Trump's right hand has been in bad shape for a long time now, but this picture taken today shows discoloration on the back of his *left* hand," independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

Several people reacted to the news of the fresh discoloration on Trump's hand. “You would think he would have better matched make up by now,” one wrote. Another added “prolly blown out all the good veins in his right hand with each new round of the monthly infusions.” Yet another person said “More IV bruising likely.” Also Read | Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting The self-styled independent journalist also shared a video from the interaction, but pointed to how Trump's right hand looked ‘swollen and discolored’ in that instance.

A close-up look was also shared showing Trump standing next to Charles.