What did Jimmy Kimmel say about Melania, Donald Trump? POTUS, FLOTUS slam joke amid WHCD shooting row

However, the comedian who's known for his shows on the ABC network is being slammed after Cole Tomas Allen attempted to carry out a shooting at the actual WHCD at the Washington Hilton.

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has come under fire for a joke directed at President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania. The remarks came during Kimmel's parodied version of the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

What Kimmel said about Melania, Donald Trump? Kimmel's joke was addressed to Melania Trump, the First Lady of the US. “Our First Lady Melania is here,” he said. The clip then shifts to showing Melania sitting in the audience at some event.

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“Look at Melania, so beautiful,” he continues, before adding “Mrs Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.” Kimmel's comments have drawn ire as Allen, the 31-year-old from Torrance, Los Angeles, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.

What Trump said about Jimmy Kimmel Trump, on Truth Social, wrote “Wow, Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his Show that is really shocking. He showed a fake video of the First Lady, Melania, and our son, Barron, like they were actually sitting in his studio, listening to him speak, which they weren’t, and never would be.”

He added “He then stated, 'Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.' A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”.